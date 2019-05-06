This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Netherlands hit five past England to reach quarter-finals while Belgium see off Greece

It was a busy day of action in the Uefa U17 European Championships across the country.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 10:30 PM
Naci Unuvar celebrates scoring the Netherlands' fifth goal at Tolka Park.
Image: Donall Farmer
Naci Unuvar celebrates scoring the Netherlands' fifth goal at Tolka Park.
Naci Unuvar celebrates scoring the Netherlands' fifth goal at Tolka Park.
Image: Donall Farmer

THE NETHERLANDS BOOKED their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 U17 European Championships on Monday evening with a 5-2 victory against England.

The holders provided a dominant display, with a double from Brian Brobey as well goals each for Naoufal Bannis, Sontje Hansen and Naci Unuvar earning the securing champions’ passage at Tolka Park.

France only need a point in their final group game to follow suit. They overcame Sweden 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium thanks to a hat-trick from Adil Aouchieche and another strike from Georginio Rutter.

Ireland were held 1-1 in by Czech Republic, with Andrew Omobamidele’s 88th-minute equaliser earning the Boys in Green a crucial point.

Meanwhile in Group A’s other game, Belgium took a massive step towards the last eight with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Greece at Longford’s City Calling Stadium.

Chris Kalulika broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, before a second-half brace from Thibo Baeten put the game to bed.

Ireland currently second in Group A on two points, needing to defeat group leaders Belgium on Thursday evening if Colin O’Brien’s side to have any hope of going through.

Uefa U17 European Championship results:

  • Netherlands 5-2 England 
  • France 4-2 Sweden
  • Belgium 3-0 Greece
  • Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic

The42 Team

