Netherlands hit five past England to reach quarter-finals while Belgium see off Greece

THE NETHERLANDS BOOKED their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 U17 European Championships on Monday evening with a 5-2 victory against England.
The holders provided a dominant display, with a double from Brian Brobey as well goals each for Naoufal Bannis, Sontje Hansen and Naci Unuvar earning the securing champions’ passage at Tolka Park.
France only need a point in their final group game to follow suit. They overcame Sweden 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium thanks to a hat-trick from Adil Aouchieche and another strike from Georginio Rutter.
Ireland were held 1-1 in by Czech Republic, with Andrew Omobamidele’s 88th-minute equaliser earning the Boys in Green a crucial point.
🇫🇷 Adil Aouchiche ⚽️⚽️⚽️🔥🔥#U17EURO pic.twitter.com/hDfDv4nrmX— UEFA.com (@UEFAcom) May 6, 2019
Meanwhile in Group A’s other game, Belgium took a massive step towards the last eight with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Greece at Longford’s City Calling Stadium.
Chris Kalulika broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, before a second-half brace from Thibo Baeten put the game to bed.
Ireland currently second in Group A on two points, needing to defeat group leaders Belgium on Thursday evening if Colin O’Brien’s side to have any hope of going through.
Uefa U17 European Championship results:
- Netherlands 5-2 England
- France 4-2 Sweden
- Belgium 3-0 Greece
- Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic
