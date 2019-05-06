Netherlands hit five past England to reach quarter-finals while Belgium see off Greece

Naci Unuvar celebrates scoring the Netherlands' fifth goal at Tolka Park.

THE NETHERLANDS BOOKED their place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 U17 European Championships on Monday evening with a 5-2 victory against England.

The holders provided a dominant display, with a double from Brian Brobey as well goals each for Naoufal Bannis, Sontje Hansen and Naci Unuvar earning the securing champions’ passage at Tolka Park.

France only need a point in their final group game to follow suit. They overcame Sweden 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium thanks to a hat-trick from Adil Aouchieche and another strike from Georginio Rutter.

Ireland were held 1-1 in by Czech Republic, with Andrew Omobamidele’s 88th-minute equaliser earning the Boys in Green a crucial point.

Meanwhile in Group A’s other game, Belgium took a massive step towards the last eight with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Greece at Longford’s City Calling Stadium.

Chris Kalulika broke the deadlock after 21 minutes, before a second-half brace from Thibo Baeten put the game to bed.

Ireland currently second in Group A on two points, needing to defeat group leaders Belgium on Thursday evening if Colin O’Brien’s side to have any hope of going through.

Uefa U17 European Championship results:

Netherlands 5-2 England

France 4-2 Sweden

Belgium 3-0 Greece

Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic

