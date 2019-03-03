Jon Jones dominates Smith to retain title and Usman writes history at UFC 235

AFTER PLENTY OF drama in the build up between a one-fight licence, drug tests — two of those with atypical results — and statements, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones dominated his fight against Anthony Smith to retain his title at UFC 235 last night.
The 31-year-old American (24-1) was docked two points for an illegal knee to the head, but otherwise cruised to a five-round decision win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
While controversy came with that fourth-round infraction, it simply made the bout closer than it was as the judges’ scores read 48-44 across the board for a unanimous decision.
“I wanted to win the title, I know as well as anyone I could have sat their and taken the DQ, but I wanted to win the title, not steal it,” Smith — who has now won 15 in-a-row — said afterwards, as quoted by mmafighting.com.
Elsewhere, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman defeated Tyron Woodley on a unanimous decision to win the welterweight title, and write an interesting piece of history.
He becomes the first African-born world champion in UFC history.
Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrant suffered a third straight knockout loss, this time at the hands of Pedro Munhoz.
“I got head butted and after the head butt I was on auto pilot, congrats to Pedro he stuck tough,” he wrote on Twitter afterwards. “I love this fight game. I’ll be back thank you to all my supporters means a lot!”
UFC 235 results
- Jon Jones def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44)
- Kamaru Usman def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)
- Ben Askren def. Robbie Lawler via technical submission (bulldog choke)
- Weili Zhang def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Pedro Munhoz def. Cody Garbrandt via knockout (punches)
- Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Johnny Walker def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO (flying knee, punches)
- Cody Stamann def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Diego Sanchez def. Mickey Gall via TKO (punches)
- Edmen Shahbazyan def. Charles Byrd via TKO (elbows, punches)
- Macy Chiasson def. Gina Mazany via TKO (punches)
- Hannah Cifers def. Polyana Viana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
