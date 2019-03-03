Jon Jones dominates Smith to retain title and Usman writes history at UFC 235

AFTER PLENTY OF drama in the build up between a one-fight licence, drug tests — two of those with atypical results — and statements, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones dominated his fight against Anthony Smith to retain his title at UFC 235 last night.

The 31-year-old American (24-1) was docked two points for an illegal knee to the head, but otherwise cruised to a five-round decision win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While controversy came with that fourth-round infraction, it simply made the bout closer than it was as the judges’ scores read 48-44 across the board for a unanimous decision.

“I wanted to win the title, I know as well as anyone I could have sat their and taken the DQ, but I wanted to win the title, not steal it,” Smith — who has now won 15 in-a-row — said afterwards, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

Elsewhere, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman defeated Tyron Woodley on a unanimous decision to win the welterweight title, and write an interesting piece of history.

He becomes the first African-born world champion in UFC history.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrant suffered a third straight knockout loss, this time at the hands of Pedro Munhoz.

“I got head butted and after the head butt I was on auto pilot, congrats to Pedro he stuck tough,” he wrote on Twitter afterwards. “I love this fight game. I’ll be back thank you to all my supporters means a lot!”

UFC 235 results

Jon Jones def. Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44)

Kamaru Usman def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)

Ben Askren def. Robbie Lawler via technical submission (bulldog choke)

Weili Zhang def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Pedro Munhoz def. Cody Garbrandt via knockout (punches)

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Jeremy Stephens via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Johnny Walker def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO (flying knee, punches)

Cody Stamann def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Diego Sanchez def. Mickey Gall via TKO (punches)

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Charles Byrd via TKO (elbows, punches)

Macy Chiasson def. Gina Mazany via TKO (punches)

Hannah Cifers def. Polyana Viana via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

