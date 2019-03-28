This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UFC book trio of summer title bouts involving Jones, Nunes and Cejudo

Henry Cejudo will have an opportunity to become a two-weight champion at UFC 238 in Chicago.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 1:57 PM
27 minutes ago 322 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4565171

THE UFC HAVE officially announced plans for their bantamweight title after it was vacated last week by TJ Dillashaw.

Henry Cejudo (14-2), the current flyweight champion, will face Marlon Moraes (22-5-1) for the 135-pound belt in the main event at UFC 238 in Chicago on 8 June.

El destrozador de imposibles quiere ser el mejor gladiador de la historia en deportes de combate Reigning flyweight champion Henry Cejudo will aim to win the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 238. Source: Jorge Ebro

Title defences for light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones and dual-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes, against Thiago Santos and Holly Holm respectively, are also on the UFC’s agenda this summer.

Dillashaw relinquished the bantamweight strap last week after testing positive for a prohibited substance, for which he received a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission.

The test stemmed from his fight against Cejudo in January, when his bid to clinch the flyweight belt ended with a TKO defeat after 32 seconds of the first round.

Cejudo, a 2008 Olympic gold medallist in freestyle wrestling, will look to emulate Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes by becoming the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

Moraes, a former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion, has been on a tear since recovering from a split-decision defeat to Raphael Assuncao in his UFC debut in June 2017.

Imago 20181229 UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Source: Imago/PA Images

He overcame John Dodson, Aljamain Sterling and Jimmie Rivera, before exacting revenge over Assuncao in February with a first-round submission victory.

At UFC 239 in Las Vegas on 6 July, Jon Jones (24-1) will defend the light-heavyweight title for the 10th time in a bout against the in-form Thiago Santos (21-6).

After 18 outings under the UFC banner, former middleweight Santos gets his first shot at a title having seen off Kevin Holland, Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz since making the move up in weight last year.

The same card will feature a bantamweight title defence for Amanda Nunes (17-4), who faces one of her predecessors as 135-pound title-holder, Holly Holm (12-4).

Nunes has accumulated eight consecutive wins, the most recent of which saw her dethrone featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino in December. Holm, who lost to Cyborg in December 2017, returned to winning ways last June by getting the better of Megan Anderson.

Imago 20190201 Amanda Nunes is the only woman to have held two UFC titles at the same time. Source: Imago/PA Images

Both fight bookings for UFC 239 were confirmed to ESPN by UFC president Dana White, who also revealed that former welterweight champions Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) and Robbie Lawler (28-13) have agreed to a rematch as the headliner for a Fight Night card in Minneapolis on 29 June.

Woodley was crowned 170-pound champion courtesy of a first-round KO of Lawler in July 2016. In his fifth defence, he lost the title via unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman earlier this month.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    OGS: I've always been stupid or naive enough to dream about Man United job
    'I'm an old man now in football years' - Australian legend Tim Cahill confirms retirement at 39
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie