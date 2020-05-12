Ukraine striker banned for a year after testing positive for Soviet astronaut stimulant

Dynamo Kiev's Artem Besedin under pressure from Daley Blind of Ajax.

Dynamo Kiev's Artem Besedin under pressure from Daley Blind of Ajax.

DYNAMO KIEV’S UKRAINE forward Artem Besedin was banned on Tuesday for a year after failing a drugs test at a Europa League match, Uefa announced.

The 24-year-old had in his system traces of the prohibited stimulant Fonturacetam, originally produced in 1983 to help astronauts from the former Soviet Union combat tiredness in space.

Besedin was tested after Dynamo’s 28 November loss to Malmo in the Europa League group stage.

The Uefa suspension runs until 19 December, with the player opting not to appeal the sanction.

Besedin, who joined Dynamo in 2015, has 13 international caps to his name.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!