Euro hopes hang by a thread as Ireland fall to frustrating defeat in Kiev

IRELAND’S BID TO qualify for Euro 2022 suffered a setback in Kiev as they fell to a deflating 1-0 defeat to hosts Ukraine in Group I.

Had Ireland avoided defeat, they would have secured at least an April play-off opportunity to reach the big show in England next summer, but a calamitous first-half own goal by Áine O’Gorman — via an error by goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan — proved decisive on the scoreboard and put Ireland’s Euros dream on hold.

Most frustrating for manager Vera Pauw was the fact that this was an encounter in which the visitors were the dominant force. Captain Katie McCabe hit the crossbar twice in the first half, once from the penalty spot, but Ireland’s relentless pressure as they chased an equaliser after the restart didn’t result in many gilt-edged opportunities as Ukraine frustrated their efforts and fought for their lives in the group.

The juxtaposition of wild Ukrainian celebrations and Irish tears at the full-time whistle told its own story: Ukraine will now be heavily favoured to usurp Ireland and claim second spot in the group behind Germany. They’re currently four points behind Pauw’s women but have two games remaining which they are expected to win, versus Greece away and Montenegro at home respectively. Ireland, meanwhile, face runaway group leaders Germany at Tallaght Stadium in their one remaining game.

