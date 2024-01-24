Tipperary's O'Connor scores 0-10 to fire holders UL into Fitzgibbon Cup knockouts

University of Limerick 2-30

TUS Midwest 1-14

THREE-IN-A-ROW chasing University of Limerick marched into the knockout phase of the Fitzgibbon Cup thanks to a routine victory over cross-city rivals TUS Midwest.

After an opening week thumping of ATU Galway, UL eclipsed the total (3-25) from that contest to claim a third win in as many seasons over TUS.

This victory was rarely in doubt and a brace of late goals – one each from Seán O’Hanlon and sub Ian Byrne — stretched the margin out to 19 points.

Gearoid O’Connor was the scorer in chief for UL, but there were significant contributions from O’Hanlon and Aidan O’Connor, the latter making his seasonal bow and chipping in with five first-half efforts, many when the game was still a contest.

For TUS, they will host ATU Galway next week in a bid to reach the knockout phase, but they appear to be as far away as every from the halcyon days of David Fitzgerald and Joe Canning.

Leading 0-16 to 0-7 at the interval, the question was weather UL could add some goals to their obvious point-taking ability. As well as both O’Connors, there were contributions from Colin Coughlan, Brian O’Grady and Brian O’Sullivan.

Kyle Shelly kept TUS’s scores coming while their goal, via Kian O’Kelly from close range, made it 0-25 to 1-9.

Then Brian Ryan’s side stepped on the gas. First, Byrne collected a Gearoid O’Connor pass and first to the top corner, while O’Hanlon simply couldn’t miss, and he got their second goal as they eased to another victory and a home quarter-final.

Scorers for University of Limerick: Gearoid O’Connor 0-10 (0-5 frees, 0-1 ’65); Seán O’Hanlon 1-6; Aidan O’Connor 0-5; Ian Byrne 1-0; Colin Coughlan, Adam English, Patrick O’Donovan 0-2 each; Brian O’Grady, Brian O’Sullivan, Cian Galvin 0-1 each.

Scorers for TUS Midwest: Kyle Shelly 0-8 (0-6 frees, 0-2 ’65); Kian O’Kelly 1-0; Eoghan Connolly, Niall O’Farrell 0-2 each; Paddy Donnellan, Michael Ryan 0-1 each.

University of Limerick: Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock, Limerick); Fergal O’Connor (Effin, Limerick), Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones, Clare), John Conneally (Clooney/Quin, Clare); Ross Hayes (Crusheen, Clare); Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown, Limerick); Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen, Limerick), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork); Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree, Galway), Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne/Templetuohy, Tipperary), Seán O’Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway); Adam English (Doon, Limerick), Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare), Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown, Limerick).

Subs: Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, Clare) for Conneally (half-time); Patrick O’Donovan (Effin, Limerick) for A O’Connor (35 mins); Ian Byrne (Glenmore, Kilkenny) for Rodgers (40 mins); Conor Flaherty (Claregalway/Carnmore) for Coughlan (46 mins); Keelan Hartigan (Scariff, Clare) for Hanniffy (50 mins).

TUS Midwest: Enda Dunphy (St. Mary’s, Tipperary); Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Clare), Darragh Casey (Granagh Ballingarry, Limerick), Thomas Duggan (Lorrha, Tipperary); Seán Murnane (Bruff, Limerick), Gearoid Ryan (Cappawhite, Tipperary), Jack McCullagh (Banglestown Gaels, Carlow); Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs, Tipperary), Oisin Kavanagh (Broadford, Clare); Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny, Tipperary), Kyle Shelly (Moykarkey Borris, Tipperary), Darragh Keigh (Clooney Quin, Clare), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane McDonagh’s, Tipperary).

Subs: Joesph Ryan (Birr, Offaly) for Murnane (inj -15 mins); Jack Ryan (Drom & Inch, Tipperary) for Kavanagh (40 mins); Michael Ryan (Murroe Boher, Limerick) for O’Dwyer (50 mins); Paddy Morrissey (Ahane, Limerick) for Ryan (50 mins); David Boland (Broadford, Clare) for Kenneally (53 mins).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).