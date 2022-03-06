UL Bohemians overcome Wicklow to set up heavyweight All-Ireland Cup final

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup Round-Up

UL BOHEMIANS SAW off the challenge of first-time semi-finalists Wicklow to set up a heavyweight Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup final against Railway Union in two weeks’ time.

Bohs will take on the back-to-back league winners after defeating Wicklow 39-0 at home, their seven-try haul including a brace from industrious number 8 Clodagh O’Halloran.

Blackrock College rebounded from last Saturday’s league final defeat with a resounding 57-5 victory over Galwegians. Ben Martin’s charges, who had a much-changed selection, advanced to the All-Ireland Plate final in fine style.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Eimear Corri’s early try set Blackrock on their way at Stradbrook, with openside Ali Coleman impressing with a hat-trick and Ballinasloe youngster Meabh Deely landing six conversions, including one from the touchline.

Cooke outscored Ballincollig by six tries to five as they joined ‘Rock in the Plate decider. The Belfast side triumphed 38-25 at Tanner Park, their strength up front shown again with scores from Naomi McCord, Helen McGhee and Ilse van Staden.

The Shield final will be an all-Ulster affair as Malone set up a meeting with Cavan. It was a valiant effort from Kerry, who only trailed Malone 5-0 at half-time in their semi-final, but the AIL outfit pulled clear for a 29-3 win.

Ulster starlet Ella Durkan scored one of the Cregagh Red Sox’s five tries and kicked two conversions. Laoise O’Driscoll, who was partnered in midfield by Munster’s Muirne Wall, fired over a lone penalty for Kerry.

Advertisement

Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup results

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND CUP SEMI-FINAL:

UL BOHEMIANS 39 WICKLOW 0, UL Arena

Scorers for UL Bohemians: Tries: Clodagh O’Halloran 2, Rachel Allen, Michelle Ring, Aoife Corey, Aaliyah Te Pou, Eilis Cahill; Cons: Rachel Allen 2

Wicklow: –

HT: UL Bohemians 22 Wicklow 0

UL BOHEMIANS: Stephanie Nunan; Aoibhinn O’Loughlin, Alana McInerney, Niamh Kavanagh, Aoife Corey; Rachel Allen, Abbie Salter-Townshend; Geena Behan, Kate Sheehan, Fiona Reidy, Claire Bennett, Ciara O’Halloran, Aaliyah Te Pou, Sarah Garrett, Clodagh O’Halloran.

Replacements: Leah Sweeney, Eilís Cahill, Niamh Ryan, Michelle Ring, Rebecca O’Shea, Louise Costello, Lorraine O’Connor.

WICKLOW: Meagan Parkinson; Naoise O’Reilly, Sarah Gleeson, Nicole Humby, Megan McConnell; Beth Roberts, Erin McConnell (capt); Kathy Byrne, Noelle Ward, Lauren Barry, Jessica Schmidt, Emma Curran, Niamh Ni Dhroma, Emily Ryan, Becky Condren.

Replacements: Amy O’Neill, Niamh O’Leary, Eimear Douglas, Laura Newsome, Aoife Dunne.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND PLATE SEMI-FINALS:

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 57 GALWEGIANS 5, Stradbrook

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries: Eimear Corri, Meadbh Scally, Ciara Scanlan, Ali Coleman 3, Maeve Liston 2, Ray Lawless; Cons: Meabh Deely 6

Scorers for Galwegians: Try: Emma Keane

HT: Blackrock College 36 Galwegians 0

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Meabh Deely; Ray Lawless, Maeve Liston, Ciara Scanlan, Adele Leogue; Valerie Power (capt), Emily Lane; Ann-Marie Rooney, Niamh Tester, Casey O’Brien, Eimear Corri, Mairead Holohan, Aoife Moore, Ali Coleman, Meadbh Scally.

Replacements: Manuela McCarthy, Hannah Hodges, Judy Bobbett, Jackie Shiels.

GALWEGIANS: Ines Delgado; Camille Lassalle, Ursula Sammon, Emma Keane, Laoise McGonagle; Nicole Fowley, Saskia Morrissey; Ellen Connolly, Nolwenn Dubois, Jessica Loftus, Grace Browne Moran, Niamh O’Grady, Elizabeth McNicholas, Lisa-Marie Murphy, Dearbhla Canty.

Replacements: Ruby Lynch, Rebecca Dunne, Kiara Irwin, Celia Killilea, Jordan Hopkins, Molina Oung, Mairéad Coyne.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

BALLINCOLLIG 25 COOKE 38, Tanner Park

Scorers for Ballincollig: Tries: Heather Kennedy, Gillian Coombes, Clare Coombes, Denise Redmond, Kelly Griffin

Scorers for Cooke: Tries: Naomi McCord, Helen McGhee, Kelly McCormill, Lucy Thompson, Claire Johnston, Ilse van Staden; Cons: Amanda Morton 4

HT: Ballincollig 10 Cooke 12

BALLINCOLLIG: Lauren Fahey; Heather Kennedy, Alison Kelly, Mona Fehily, Ellen O’Keeffe; Kelly Griffin, Gemma Lane; Roisin Ormond, Annie Laffan, Clare Coombes, Gillian Coombes (capt), Sarah O’Donovan, Eimear Perryman, Katelyn Fleming, Denise Redmond.

Replacements: Laurileigh Baker, Alix Cunneen, Olivia Hay Mulvihil, Áine Dunniece, Michelle Stafford, Valerie Heffernan.

COOKE: Dolores Hughes; Claire Johnston, Lucy Thompson, Kelly McCormill, Tamzin Boyce; Amanda Morton, Hannah Downey; Ilse van Staden, Beth Cregan, Fiona McCaughan, Caolinn McCormack, Naomi McCord, Megan Simpson, India Daley, Helen McGhee.

Replacements: Eimear McQuillan, Cara O’Kane, Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Teah Maguire, Georgia Boyce.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND SHIELD SEMI-FINAL:

MALONE 29 KERRY 3, Gibson Park

Scorers for Malone: Jill Stephens, Jana McQuillan, Holly Brannigan, Ella Durkan, Shirelle Wilson; Cons: Ella Durkan 2

Scorers for Kerry: Pen: Laoise O’Driscoll

HT: Malone 5 Kerry 0

MALONE: Holly Brannigan; Jill Stephens, Emma Jordan, Ella Durkan, Jana McQuillan; Peita McAlister (capt), Rachael McIlroy; Sarah Murphy, Ashleigh Currie, Anna Smith, Hannah Beattie, Rebecca Smyth, Fern Wilson, Cara O’Neill, Lauren Maginnes.

Replacements: Katie-Anne McCallion, Erin Jones, Shirelle Wilson, Nicole Rafferty, Anna Stanfield.

KERRY: Niamh Harnett; Vanessa Dineen, Muirne Wall, Laoise O’Driscoll, Sinead O’Connor; Anna Murphy (capt), Patricia Scanlon; Kasey Hislop, Siobhan McCourt, Maura Collins, Rebecca Reilly, Aine Enright, Shauna Flynn, Niamh Loughman, Caolainn Healy.

Replacements: Becky Holmes, Cathy Johnson, Christine Arthurs, Charlotte O’Neill, Diane O’Connor.