This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipp duo star as UL win and Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final pairings finalised

The fixtures for the knockout stages will take place next week.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,290 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4977691
Jake Morris scored 0-6 from play tonight for UL.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jake Morris scored 0-6 from play tonight for UL.
Jake Morris scored 0-6 from play tonight for UL.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLERS Jake Morris and Cian Darcy played key scoring roles tonight as UL set up an all-Limerick quarter-final clash with Mary Immaculate in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

UL ran out 0-21 to 1-13 victors against Maynooth University to clinch the runner-up spot on offer in Group A behind DCU.

Morris grabbed 0-6 from play while Darcy, who had excelled in the scoring stakes earlier in this competition hit 0-9 for a UL team that were in front 0-11 to 1-3 at the break.

They will now take on Mary Immaculate, last year’s finalists who defeated Waterford IT this afternoon at home.

Elsewhere reigning champions UCC will entertain UCD, DCU will host Waterford IT and IT Carlow will take on NUI Galway in the last eight fixtures after the group stages were completed today.

The quarter-final ties will take place next week on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 January.

2020 Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 January

  • UCC v UCD, Mardyke, 6pm
  • Mary Immaculate v UL, venue & time TBC

Thursday 30 January

  • DCU v Waterford IT, DCU Sportsground, 7pm
  • IT Carlow v NUI Galway, IT Carlow, 7pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie