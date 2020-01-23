Tipp duo star as UL win and Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final pairings finalised

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLERS Jake Morris and Cian Darcy played key scoring roles tonight as UL set up an all-Limerick quarter-final clash with Mary Immaculate in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

UL ran out 0-21 to 1-13 victors against Maynooth University to clinch the runner-up spot on offer in Group A behind DCU.

Morris grabbed 0-6 from play while Darcy, who had excelled in the scoring stakes earlier in this competition hit 0-9 for a UL team that were in front 0-11 to 1-3 at the break.

They will now take on Mary Immaculate, last year’s finalists who defeated Waterford IT this afternoon at home.

Elsewhere reigning champions UCC will entertain UCD, DCU will host Waterford IT and IT Carlow will take on NUI Galway in the last eight fixtures after the group stages were completed today.

The quarter-final ties will take place next week on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 January.

2020 Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 January

UCC v UCD, Mardyke, 6pm

Mary Immaculate v UL, venue & time TBC

Thursday 30 January

DCU v Waterford IT, DCU Sportsground, 7pm

IT Carlow v NUI Galway, IT Carlow, 7pm

