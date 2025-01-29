O'Connor top scorer as UL defeat Mary I to reach Fitzgibbon semi-finals

University of Limerick 0-23

Mary Immaculate College 0-15

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK became the first side into the last four of the 2025 Fitzgibbon Cup, thanks to a facile eight-point victory over Mary Immaculate College.

Both sides were without a number of key stars for this clash, played at a dry Mary Immaculate College, in Limerick. Jamie Wall had to plan without Shane O’Brien and Shane Meehan, while Adam Hogan, the 2024 Young Hurler of the Year, was also absent.

Limerick quartet Colin Coughlan (injury) Paddy O’Donovan, Adam English and Aidan O’Connor all sat this out, with John Kiely expected to use the latter three this Saturday when Limerick face Cork.

In a game where victory propelled the winner directly to the last four, there was a certain lack of intensity, perhaps both sides knowing they had already secured knockout hurling.

UL will face a break until their semi-final, while Mary Immaculate will face one of TUS Midwest, Maynooth University or DCU Dochas Eireann in one of two quarter-finals.

Scores from Gearoid O’Connor, Patrick Crotty and inside forward Jack Leahy ensured Brian Ryan’s men led 0-14 to 0-6 at half-time with all the visitors scores coming from play.

For Mary I, both Oisin O’Farrell and Cian Scully were on target in both halves but both too were off target from challenging placed balls.

Scores from Declan McLaughlin of Galway and Ronan Power from Ballygunner kept some respectability on the scoresheet but O’Connor was joined on the scoresheet during the second half by Mark Fitzgerald, Sean Rynn and Sean O’Hanlon.

The winners could afford a total of 13 wides, with this victory coming after a brace of eventually one-sided wins over SETU Waterford and ATU Galway.

Ryan’s men won the League in December and look determined to go one better than 2024, which Mary Immaculate College halted their three in-a-row bid, to take home the famous silverware.

Mary I manager Jamie Wall. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for University of Limerick: Gearoid O’Connor 0-6 (0-3f); Jack Leahy, Partick Crotty 0-4; Sean O’Hanlon 0-3; Diarmuid Hanniffy 0-2; Brian O’Sullivan, Seán Rynne, Colm O’Meara, Mark Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate College: Cian Scully 0-5 (0-4f); Oisin O’Farrell 0-4 (0-2f); Jamie Ryan, Declan McLaughlin, Diarmuid Cahill (free), Ronan Power, Ronan O’Connor, Jimmy Quilty (free) 0-1 each.

UNIVERSITY OF LIMERICK: Darach Fahy (Ardrahan, Galway); Evan O’Leary (Ahane, Limerick), John Conneally (Clooney Quin, Clare); Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton, Cork); Killian Doyle (Emeralds, Kilkenny), Mark Fitzgerald (Passage East, Waterford); Michael Corcoran (Silvermines, Tipperary); Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk, Cork), Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona, Clare); Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy, Tipperary), Colm O’Meara (Clonlara, Clare), Patrick Crotty (Scariff, Clare); Jack Leahy (Dungourney, Cork), Sean O’Hanlon (Turloughmore, Galway), Diarmuid Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree, Galway)

Subs: Aaron Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary) for Smyth (half-time), Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock, Limerick) for Corcoran (39 mins), Sam Williams (Bruree, Limerick) for Fitzgerald (53-56 mins) and Keelan Hartigan for O’Connor (56 mins).

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE: Darragh Conway (Lixnaw, Kerry); William Dore (Dromin-Athlacca, Limerick), Eoin Lawless (Athenry, Galway), Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick); Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca, Limerick), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock, Limerick); Ronan Power (Ballygunner, Waterford); Ronan O’Connor (Feakle, Clare), Conor Hennessy (Nenagh Eire Og, Tipperary); Eoin Craddock (Holycross-Ballycahill, Tipperary), Patrick Finn (Bruff), Jamie Ryan (O’Loughlin Gaels, Kilkenny); Oisin O’Farrell (ABK Desmonds, Limerick), Declan McLaughlin (Portumna, Galway), Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin, Clare).

Subs: Dara Whelan (Turloughmore, Galway) for Finn (half-time), Jack Daly (Croom, Limerick) for Craddock (47 mins) and Matthew Rossengrove (Beagh, Galway) for Hennessy (53 mins, injury).

Referee: Eamonn Stapleton (Doon, Limerick).