Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Bayern boss Hoeness threatens boycott if Germany drop Neuer

Debate is raging in German football after Barcelona’s Ter Stegen hinted at his frustration at being second-choice.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,260 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4824507
Uli Hoeness.
Image: Jan Huebner/Voigt
Uli Hoeness.
Uli Hoeness.
Image: Jan Huebner/Voigt

ULI HOENESS HAS threatened to block Bayern Munich players from representing Germany if Manuel Neuer loses his national team place to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Bayern president Hoeness weighed into Die Mannschaft’s goalkeeper debate last week when he hit out at the German Football Association for their perceived failure to show adequate support to Neuer, captain of club and country.

Neuer’s chief positional rival in the Germany setup, Barcelona star Ter Stegen, had prompted a public exchange of views when he expressed frustration with a lack of international opportunities.

Hoeness criticised the 27-year-old for his comments and, accusing the media of a coordinating a campaign against Neuer, insisted Bayern would not let their players “be damaged without reason”.

That could extend to extreme measures if Joachim Low moves to drop 2014 World Cup winner Neuer.

“Before that happens, we will no longer send players to the national team anymore,” Hoeness told Sport Bild.

Asked whether he would seek talks with head coach Low, Hoeness replied: “He’ll hear what we’ve said before and his ears will ring.”

Refusing to allow members of their squad to represent Germany would leave Bayern open to sanctions.

Under Fifa regulations, clubs are obliged to release players to national teams during international windows and major tournaments.

Neuer, 33, has captained Germany since September 2016.

The Schalke product missed much of the 2017-18 season through injury, enabling Ter Stegen to deputise, but returned in time for the World Cup in Russia and has started each of Germany’s six matches in 2019.

