Ulster unchanged while Stormers to start Willemse for semi-final clash

ULSTER HAVE MADE no changes to their team for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship semi-final against the DHL Stormers.

Ahead of the trip to Cape Town, Dan McFarland has persisted with the side that beat Munster by 19 points last weekend.

It means James Hume and Stuart McCloskey continue their partnership in midfield with Billy Burns and John Cooney at out-half and scrum-half. Ian Madigan is on the bench alongside Nathan Doak.

Iain Henderson is captain and lines out in the second row with Alan O’Connor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Damian Willemse returns from injury to line out for the Stormers.

“Damian is another phenomenal player and credit must go to him and the medical staff for getting him ready for this game,” said Stormers Head Coach John Dobson.

“He is a world-class performer who would make a difference to any team. We are so glad that we get to play our semi-final in front of our Faithful supporters, it will be a special day and we want to enjoy all of it.

“The team is raring to go out there and play the game we love the way we love to play it.”

Ulster: Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (CAPT), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

DHL Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff (CAPT), JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Godlen Masimla, Sacha Mngomezulu

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.