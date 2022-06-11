Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Ulster lament blunt showing in Cape Town defeat

Ulster created plenty of chances in the second half but failed to score a single point during that period.

By Jon Cardinelli Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,378 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5788499
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND BEMOANED Ulster’s errant second-half performance in the United Rugby Championship semi-final loss to the Stormers on Saturday.

Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok kicked a conversion after the full-time hooter to give the Cape franchise a 17-15 win over Ulster on Saturday. The upshot is that the Stormers – rather than Ulster – have earned the right to host the Bulls in the URC final next week.

Ulster conceded two early tries, but hit back with two of their own to take a 15-10 lead into half-time. While Ulster created plenty of chances in the second half, they failed to score a single point during that period.

“We lost the game in the third quarter,” a visibly disappointed McFarland said afterwards.

“We had momentum and a bit of territory, but we just couldn’t score.

“I was happy with the officiating today – they did a good job. That didn’t cost us this game on this occasion,” the Ulster coach added, in reference to the league match at Cape Town Stadium where the Irish side was denied in controversial circumstances.

Ulster won a series of penalties during the third quarter deep in Stormers territory. Had they opted to kick at goal, they may have extended their lead at the time to eight points – and taken control of the game.

Instead, they continued to back their lineout and maul in the quest for a five- or seven-pointer.

“The maul was going well for us – and had gone well for us all season,” said Ulster captain Iain Henderson.

“It’s easier to say we should have taken the three points… sitting here now, it would have been lovely to have those three points.

“We created chances, but we didn’t capitalise due to small errors. On another day, we would have come out of that situation with five or seven points.”

The Bulls beat Leinster in Dublin on Friday to qualify for the URC final. They will travel back to South Africa and play the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium in the decider.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Playing at home, the Stormers can definitely win it,” said McFarland.

“The Bulls are probably sitting in Belfast wishing we’d won, so that they wouldn’t have to travel back to South Africa.

“It’s going to be an exciting final between two well rounded teams. I won’t be watching it, though.”

 
Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
Jon Cardinelli

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie