Friday 25 September 2020
Speedster Aaron Sexton and Craig Gilroy line up for Ulster A clash with Leinster tonight

Prop Gareth Milasinovich will make his appearance in Ulster colours.

By Sean Farrell Friday 25 Sep 2020, 10:03 AM
File photo: Sexton runs in a try for Ireland U18 in 2017.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CRAIG GILROY AND Matt Faddes will bring an element of experience to Ulster A’s back-line when they face their counterparts from Leinster at the RDS this evening (kick-off 7pm).

Hooker Adam McBurney will captain the side, packing down next to prop Gareth Milasinovich as he makes his first appearance in an Ulster shirt due to an injury after his move to Ireland in the summer of 2019.

Internationally-capped Kieran Treadwell is in the second row and will get line-out assistance from former Ireland U20 captain David McCann, blindside of Marcus Rea and Greg Jones.

20-year-old former sprint star Aaron Sexton starts on the left wing, with Ethan McIlroy, who played the guts of an hour in the senior competitive version of this fixture last year, completing the back three. 

Stewart Moore, a star of Ireland’s 2019 U20 World Cup run, is at centre with Bill Johnston and Dave Shanahan hoping to shine with their opportunity as starting half-backs.

Highly-rated out-half prospect Bruce Houston, Nathan Doak (son of former Ulster backs coach Neil) and powerful Ireland U20 centre Hayden Hyde are among the replacements.

The Leinster team, is here.

Ulster A (v Leinster A)

15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Matt Faddes
12. Stewart Moore
11. Aaron Sexton
10. Bill Johnston
9. David Shanahan

1. Kyle McCall
2. Adam McBurney (Captain)
3. Gareth Milasinovich
4. David O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. David McCann
7. Marcus Rea
8. Greg Jones

Replacements from:

Tom Stewart
Callum Reid
Ross Kane
Azur Allison
Reuben Crothers
Lewis Finlay
Bruce Houston
Hayden Hyde
Conor Rankin
Nathan Doak

