Dublin: 10°C Sunday 29 November 2020
Ulster speedster Sexton in line for debut in Edinburgh

John Cooney and Ian Madigan fill the half-back roles in Murrayfield.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 1:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,307 Views 5 Comments
Sexton faces Munster's Alan Flannery in last month's academy 7s tournament.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland is poised to give former schoolboy sprint star Aaron Sexton his senior professional rugby debut in tomorrow’s Pro14 clash away to Edinburgh (kick-off 20.15).

The Bangor native, who reached a 100m PB of 10.43s before hanging up his spikes, is named among Ulster’s replacements for the Monday night clash.

Mike Lowry, Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle fill the starting back three role. There is international experience at half-back in John Cooney and Ian Madigan, while the young partnership of James Hume and Stewart Moore occupy the centre.

Sam Carter captain’s the side from the second row, with the pack bolstered by Marty Moore, Jordi Murphy, Sean Reidy and the all-important Marcell Coetzee.

Ireland U20 captain David McCann is alongside Sexton among the replacements, as is Rainey Old Boys hooker Bradley Roberts.

Ulster (v Edinburgh)

15. Michael Lowry
14. Matt Faddes
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Ian Madigan
9.John Cooney;

1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Sam Carter (Capt.)
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Bradley Roberts
17. Kyle McCall
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. David O’Connor
20. David McCann
21. David Shanahan
22. Bill Johnston
23. Aaron Sexton

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

