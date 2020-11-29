Ulster speedster Sexton in line for debut in Edinburgh

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland is poised to give former schoolboy sprint star Aaron Sexton his senior professional rugby debut in tomorrow’s Pro14 clash away to Edinburgh (kick-off 20.15).

The Bangor native, who reached a 100m PB of 10.43s before hanging up his spikes, is named among Ulster’s replacements for the Monday night clash.

Mike Lowry, Matt Faddes and Rob Lyttle fill the starting back three role. There is international experience at half-back in John Cooney and Ian Madigan, while the young partnership of James Hume and Stewart Moore occupy the centre.

Sam Carter captain’s the side from the second row, with the pack bolstered by Marty Moore, Jordi Murphy, Sean Reidy and the all-important Marcell Coetzee.

Ireland U20 captain David McCann is alongside Sexton among the replacements, as is Rainey Old Boys hooker Bradley Roberts.

Ulster (v Edinburgh)

15. Michael Lowry

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stewart Moore

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Ian Madigan

9.John Cooney;

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter (Capt.)

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Bradley Roberts

17. Kyle McCall

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. David O’Connor

20. David McCann

21. David Shanahan

22. Bill Johnston

23. Aaron Sexton