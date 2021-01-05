BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ulster assessing Stockdale injury as lengthy lay-off is confirmed for Reidy

The northern province are preparing to take on Leinster at the RDS on Friday night.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 922 Views 1 Comment
Jacob Stockdale leaves the field of play during Ulster's Guinness Pro14 win against Munster.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
ULSTER HAVE ISSUED an injury update today but there remains uncertainty over the involvement of Jacob Stockdale in Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 fixture against Leinster at the RDS [KO 7.35pm].

According to a bulletin from the northern province, the Ireland international’s availability for the trip to Dublin will be assessed throughout the week after he sustained a knee injury in last weekend’s win over Munster.

Sean Reidy is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a shoulder issue.

The 31-year-old flanker, who sustained the injury in the recent Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Gloucester, will be out for approximately three months.

Due to their respective injuries, Iain Henderson, Jack McGrath, Luke Marshall, Rob Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle, Will Addison, Louis Ludik and Angus Curtis all remain unavailable.

