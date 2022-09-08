22-year-old McCann captains Ulster for friendly clash in Glasgow

David McCann is the Ulster skipper for their Glasgow clash.

ULSTER BOSS DAN McFarland has handed 22-year-old back row David McCann the captaincy for tomorrow’s friendly clash with Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium [KO 7.30pm].

The highly-rated McCann has already skippered the Ireland U20 and Ulster A teams. He will lead Ulster’s senior side from the number eight jersey in Glasgow.

Ireland wing Rob Baloucoune makes his return from injury on the right wing for Ulster, while Jacob Stockdale – who returned from a year out of the game last weekend with a try against Exeter – is on the left wing.

Exciting 19-year-old academy fullback Rory Telfer, who only finished school at Coleraine Grammar this year, will wear the number 15 shirt.

Angus Curtis and Stewart Moore make up the midfield, while 20-year-old Nathan Doak is joined in the halfbacks by Jake Flannery, who joined from Munster this summer and impressed against Exeter last time out.

McCann forms the back row with Matty Rea and Sean Reffell – another new signing who stood out last weekend – while the second row features Cormac Izuchukwu and Sam Carter. Kiwi prop Jeff Toomaga Allen is in the front row alongside Eric O’Sullivan and Tom Stewart.

Promising Ireland U20s back row Lorcan McLoughlin is included among the replacements.

Ulster (v Glasgow)

15. Rory Telfer

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Stewart Moore

12. Angus Curtis

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jake Flannery

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Tom Stewart

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Sam Carter

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reffell

8. David McCann (captain)

Replacements from: Callum Reid, John Andrew, Declan Moore, Gareth Milasinovich, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Harry Sheridan, Jordi Murphy, Lorcan McLoughlin, Dave Shanahan, Michael McDonald, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle, Craig Gilroy, Shea O’Brien.