Ulster thrilled to have 'incredible' Iain Henderson back for bruising start to URC

ULSTER COACH RICHIE Murphy has hailed the return of skipper Iain Henderson for the start of their URC campaign against champions Glasgow Warriors this weekend.

Henderson has recovered from the toe injury that ended his season early last April and then required surgery which kept him sidelined for Ireland’s tour to South Africa.

“Incredible,” Murphy said of what a fit again Henderson brings to the squad.

“He has so much experience, he’s such a good guy within the group and doesn’t take anything for granted, he works very hard and is very easy to fit in with some of the younger guys.”

Ulster will need all of Henderson’s guidance over the first three rounds of URC action, starting with Glasgow on Saturday before embarking on a two-game trip to South Africa where they will take on the Lions and Bulls, both at altitude.

While Murphy accepted the first three weeks of league activity look hugely challenging, he is naturally prioritising the meeting with the Warriors.

“Everything’s (working) towards this week,” said Murphy. “We’re concentrating on things that we’ve worked on during pre-season and a few things thrown in specifically for Glasgow.

“Glasgow will be a different beast to what they’ve been the last few weeks (of pre-season games) and we’re preparing to face the champions that played the Bulls a few months back in the final and prior to that beat Munster down in Munster.

“It’s going to be a big test to see where we are but we’re in a good place.

“We have plans in place for South Africa, but we can’t worry about three losses or five losses or six losses in a row, and we can’t worry about five, or six wins in a row, we just have to worry about the next game,” he added.

“One week at home, and then two more tough games (in South Africa) after that. If you could squeeze it (the trip away) in for weeks five and six, that would be a great time, but you don’t get to pick those things, you just have to get on with it.”

Murphy will not be able to deploy John Cooney (hamstring), Rob Herring (calf), Tom Stewart (ankle) and Robert Baloucoune (hamstring) for Saturday’s opener while there are doubts around Aaron Sexton and triallist Zac Ward.

The province will also be missing Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey – who has signed a contract extension to stay in Belfast until at least 2027 – as he is not due to return until next week.