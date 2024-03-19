'I'm very interested in staying' - Murphy keen to land Ulster job on permanent basis

ULSTER’S INTERIM HEAD coach Richie Murphy says he hopes land the job at the Kingspan Stadium permanently.

The Ireland U20s head coach has been installed on an interim basis following last month’s sacking of Dan McFarland.

“When I was asked would I be interested in coming in and taking over until the end of the season I snapped their hand off,” Murphy said.

“I’m very interested in staying [after the end of the season]. All these things over the next couple of weeks will become clearer,” he added.

We haven’t had those discussions yet, but it is definitely something I’d be interested in doing.

“I’ve already been looking at places to live in Belfast.”

Earlier today Murphy named a 30-man Ulster squad to travel to South Africa ahead of Saturday’s URC clash at the Sharks.

Pointing out that he aims to turn the struggling province’s fortunes around in what remains of this season Murphy stated: “I’m honoured and proud to be up here and work for Ulster Rugby, and excited with the group of players we have and to try and take them in a slightly new direction.

“Little changes will hopefully make big impacts into our team performance.

“We will try and move the ball into the right areas, the basic philosophy of what I want to do – play the ball into space.”

Murphy has already worked with a number of Ulster’s squad through the Ireland U20s system, and also has knowledge of some of the longer serving squad members from his time working with the Ireland senior side.

It has also been confirmed that Ireland assistant coach John Fogarty will fill the void of scrum coach, which was previously covered by McFarland.

John Fogarty has joined as scrum coach. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“John is up for a period of time to help on a part-time basis,” Murphy said.

“(He’ll) probably come in for two days in the week to help us prep the scrum for each game. He will travel to South Africa on Thursday and come back the following Wednesday, so he will come to the (Sharks) game, watch the game, review the game and preview for the Stormers.

“That (Fogarty’s input) will go on for a period of time.”

Ireland squad members Iain Henderson, Tom Stewart, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole and Stuart McCloskey are all part of Ulster’s 30-player travelling squad for their two-game mini tour.

Jacob Stockdale will remain at home due to personal reasons.