Riche Murphy names first Ulster squad as he takes charge for double-header in South Africa

IRELAND U20S HEAD coach Richie Murphy has named his first squad as he takes interim charge of Ulster for the first time.

Dan McFarland left the northern province in February following another run of poor results, with Murphy appointed in an interim capacity until the end of this season. Murphy could not take up the role until Ireland’s campaign in the U20s Six Nations concluded.

That competition has now ended, and in disappointing fashion for Ireland, who were edged out of a third-straight title by England.

Murphy now switches his attention to senior rugby, and life at Ulster begins with a two-match tour of South Africa in the URC.

Ulster face the Sharks in Durban on Saturday (KO 1pm Irish time) and then head for Cape Town to take on the Stormers at DHL Stadium on Saturday 30 March (KO 5.15pm.)

Steven Kitschoff will face a reunion with his former side, as he is named in Murphy’s selection. Iain Henderson, who is off the back of a fifth Six Nations title with Ireland, is also included.

Luke Marshall, Marty Moore and Jacob Stockdale are among the notable absentees.

Ulster squad

Forwards: Steven Kitshoff, Andrew Warwick, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Scott Wilson, Tom Stewart, John Andrew, Rob Herring, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson, Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney, Marcus Rea, Sean Reffell

Backs: John Cooney, Dave Shanahan, Nathan Doak, Billy Burns, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Stewart Moore, Mike Lowry, Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune, Will Addison.