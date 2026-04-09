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Murphy and Stewart return in strong Ulster side to face depleted La Rochelle

Ronan O’Gara’s team are missing a number of key players.
2.02pm, 9 Apr 2026
7

ULSTER HAVE MADE two changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup quarter-final meeting with La Rochelle in Belfast [KO 8pm, Premier Sports].

The province booked their place in the last eight with a narrow win over Ospreys last Saturday, and have a great chance to reach the semi-finals as La Rochelle send over a side missing a string of frontline players.

Ireland international Tom Stewart returns at hooker for Ulster, while Jack Murphy comes back into the side at out-half.

Wallaby loosehead prop Angus Bell retains his spot in the front row with Ireland’s Tom O’Toole at tighthead.

In the second row, Iain Henderson captains the side while Cormac Izuchukwu wins his 50th cap.

The back row is unchanged, David McCann and Nick Timoney starting with South African forward Juarno Augustus at number eight.

Murphy is at 10 alongside scrum-half Nathan Doak, while Stuart McCloskey and James Hume continue in the centre positions.

Zac Ward is on the left wing with Werner Kok on the right wing and Jacob Stockdale shifting to fullback.

On the Ulster bench, Jude Postlethwaite returns from a hand injury and Harry Sheridan is back from suspension.

Ulster:

  • 15. Jacob Stockdale
  • 14. Werner Kok
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Zac Ward
  • 10. Jack Murphy
  • 9. Nathan Doak
  • 1. Angus Bell
  • 2. Tom Stewart
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Iain Henderson (capt)
  • 5. Cormac Izuchukwu
  • 6. Dave McCann
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

  • 16. James McCormick
  • 17. Sam Crean
  • 18. Scott Wilson
  • 19. Harry Sheridan
  • 20. Bryn Ward
  • 21. Conor McKee
  • 22. Jake Flannery
  • 23. Jude Postlethwaite

La Rochelle

  • 15. Ihaia West
  • 14. Ugo Pacome
  • 13. UJ Seuteni
  • 12. Adrien Seguret
  • 11. Hoani Bosmorin
  • 10. Diego Jurd
  • 9. Thomas Berjon (capt)
  • 1. Louis Penverne
  • 2. Gabin Garault
  • 3. Karl Sorin
  • 4. Thomas Lavault
  • 5. Aleksandre Kuntelia
  • 6. Edouard Richer
  • 7. Kirill Fraindt
  • 8. Lucas Andjisseramatchi

Replacements:

  • 16. Tolu Latu
  • 17. Christian Luaki
  • 18. Joel Sclavi
  • 19. Alexandre Kaddouri
  • 20. Nikoloz Sutidze
  • 21. Judicael Cancoriet
  • 22. Sacha Elissalde
  • 23. Nolhann Couillaud
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