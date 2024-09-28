Ulster pay for slow start as Lions hold on in Johannesburg

Lions 35

Ulster 22

ULSTER FELL TO their first defeat of the URC season to a Lions side who were simply more clinical and able to deal with the tough playing conditions in Johannesburg.

In 30-degree heat, Ulster found themselves 15-0 down before mounting a stirring comeback to claim a try bonus through scores from John Cooney, Aidan Morgan, Werner Kok and Corrie Barrett, only one of which was converted.

Nine minutes in and the Lions had the first score when, from a lineout, PJ Botha and Francke Horn combined to put carried winger Rabz Maxwane clear down the narrow side.

Henco van Wyk of the Emirates Lions celebrates scoring a try with Rabz Maxwane. Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO / Steve Haag/INPHO

The conversion for the ninth minute score was missed by Kade Wolhuter, who then added a penalty on 15 minutes.

It was all the Lions at this point, and they kept up the pressure, having a maul try from Botha scratched off due to a technical infringement but then getting it right just after the half hour when Horn was the beneficiary of another irresistible maul. Wolhuter converted and the Lions led 15-0.

Ulster knew they had to score next and creditably did so in the 43rd minute through Cooney after the forwards had battered their way to the line. However, Cooney missed the two points as the half ended and the Lions led with a 10-point cushion at 15-5.

Ulster cut that led to 15-10 shortly after the restart through a Morgan try which again Cooney was unable to convert but from this point, the Lions put the foot down in terms of pushing their total onwards.

Franco Marais trundled over from a 45th minute maul and they had their bonus point four minutes later when Henco van Wyk ran clear, Wolhuter’s conversion making it 27-10.

Ethan McIlroy of Ulster with Rynhardt Jonker of Emirates Lions. Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO / Steve Haag/INPHO

That became 30-10 when Wolhuter slotted a close-range penalty and it now looked as if Ulster would struggle to keep the Lions from further scores.

However, a loose ball was pounced on by Doak and from the kick ahead, Kok got the touchdown for his first try for the province, though it was unconverted by Doak.

Then with three minutes to go, Ulster found the reserves to go for the line again and Barrett hammered through from short range. Doak’s conversion made it 30-22, leaving the visitors on course to collect two points.

But in the final minute it was Wolhuter who stepped a weary Ulster defence and he ran in for the final say.

Lions scorers:

Tries – Maxwane, Horn, Marais, van Wyk, Wolhuter.

Penalties – Wolhuter [2]

Conversions – Wolhuter [2]

Ulster scorers:

Tries – Cooney, Morgan, Kok, Barrett

Conversion – Doak

EMIRATES LIONS: Q Horn; R Maxwane, E Cronje, R Jonker, T Mafura (H van Wyk, 42); K Wolhuter, S Nohamba (N Steyn, 65); M Naude (J Schoeman, 43), PJ Botha (F Marais, 43), A Ntlabakanye (C van Vuuren, 66; R Nothnagel (R Schoeman, 61), D Landsberg; J Cairns (R du Plessis, 67), R Venter (S Qoma, 55), F Horn (capt).

ULSTER: E McIlroy (M Lowry, 66); W Kok, S Moore, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; A Morgan, J Cooney (N Doak, 55); A Warwick (E O’Sullivan, 52), J Andrew (J McCormick, 52), T O’Toole (C Barrett, 52); K Treadwell (I Henderson, 52), A O’Connor (capt) (J McNabney, 52); Matty Rea (D McCann, 51), S Reffell, N Timoney.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU)