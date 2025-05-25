The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tyrone beat Cavan in Ulster minor final
TYRONE BEAT Cavan 2-11 to 1-8 in this evening’s Ulster Minor Football Championship final at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.
Gerard Donnelly’s side started strongly as they raced into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead in the early stages.
But Cavan recovered well after a slow start, and Nathan Quigley’s goal put them into the lead for the first time on the brink of half-time.
Tyrone, however, produced a perfect response early in the second half, as Cathal Farley’s goal restored their advantage.
It was tight for a period thereafter, with Nathan Quigley’s point from a free levelling the scores at 1-8 apiece.
But it was to prove Cavan’s final score of the game.
Tyrone finished much the stronger, with Joel Kerr’s goal 11 minutes from time giving them the momentum they needed to see the game out convincingly.
The Red Hands will now face Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, while Cavan come up against Kerry.
