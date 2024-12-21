'It was about outcome tonight, us versus them' - Munster coach Ian Costello

THE NUMBERS LIE. Take it from us.

Well, some numbers do lie.

We use the example of the possession statistics from Munster’s win over Ulster in Kingspan Ravenhill.

Ulster had 70% possession. They had 76% territory. In entries into the opposition’s 22, they had 15 to Munster’s seven.

They won seven turnovers to Munster’s two.

And yet.

But here’s when the stats really work. In this game, Ulster made 92 tackles. Munster made 291. Yes. Two-Nine-One.

Of course, spin that whatever way you want. Ulster were hammering their gain lines repeatedly and Munster were extremely disciplined in holding them out. Their tackle success was 86%. Ulster’s was 71%.

The home side puffed and huffed. But they are the bluntest of blunt instruments.

In his post-match press briefing, Munster’s interim head coach Ian O’Connell made a point of saying that although it was a long bus ride home, he wouldn’t be watching the video.

Once the Dictaphones were turned off though, he was asked where on the road he might switch on the video all the same.

“Ah, I’ll watch it alright. I’m too much of a nerd not to,” he replied.

What he might have seen will please him immensely. While he insists they have to be “infinitely better” when they face Leinster in the next game, this was a game that showed reserves of character.

“Loads to concern ourselves with around the performance to improve on, but loads to love about the character, the belief in the squad to score some cracking tries. Particularly that one at the end,” said Costello.

It’s worth recapping on that sequence. Ulster had scored a try on 65 minutes to take the lead. Munster answered them two minutes later.

Ulster looked as if they had it wrapped up with James McNabney’s try on 76 minutes. But Munster knew more.

As Niall Scannell explained afterwards, they knew the thing to do was to hoof the kick-off deep into the Ulster defence. Given the effort expended to gain those tries, it was a fair chance they were out on their feet and seeking some recovery time.

The obvious thing to do in such a scenario is hoof it back out. And so they did, Munster put together a move and went over with Tom Farrell again the man.

“I can’t stress enough how good Tom has been for us this season. He’s played so many minutes,” said Costello.

Tom Farrell grabbing his first of three tries. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“We were joking that he’s played his quota for last season and we’re not even halfway through yet. He’s been brilliant on and off the pitch, but tonight was definitely his best on-pitch performance.

“He would have been looking for a rest soon, but Alex (Nankivell) is going to get the next rest. His hamstring isn’t great after that clearout, so Tom will go another week and we’ll give him a few days off after Christmas then.”

And now, for the Christmas Classic, Leinster coming to Thomond Park on the 27th.

How much better will they have to be?

“Infinitely better. I’ll be guessing for the side they pick tomorrow there will be lots of rotation for the week after,” said Costello.

“But to be honest, this was about getting a win up here. And we do have a game to game focus. How to use our squad the best we possibly can.

“We have been tested massively with injuries and we had a few more against Castres. But that’s the beauty of having the likes of Gleeson. He was brilliant when he came on tonight after a tough night in Castres. Evan O’Connell who we rested last week has come back in fresh and produced a big performance.

“We are going to need all these boys over the next month. And some of them will get an opportunity in Thomond Park against a very strong Leinster side hopefully in front of a full house.”

In the wake of such a dramatic win, it might have been tempting for most to puff their chests out and reward themselves with some compliments reflected back on oneself.

The bait is offered, but Costello refuses the lure.

“It’s nothing to do with me really. It’s all about the lads and where they are at,” he straight-batted.

“I said this a few times over the last few weeks, the coaching staff have been outstanding in terms of getting on with their jobs. The staff, they were they have pulled together. I am delighted for them as well as the lads.

“Sometimes we say it’s the lads, but the staff in the building have been driving things on in the last six to seven weeks. And the players, I think the last week has hit our confidence a bit.

“Because we had actually been going quite well. We played very well against Stade. The Lions are tough and we played well. We played really well against New Zealand and then we were very poor last weekend.

“I can’t be positive enough about the confidence they showed to score at key times, especially the last one.”

Onwards.