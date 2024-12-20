LIVE: Ulster v Munster, URC

8mins: Ulster 7 Munster 0

Ulster get into the Munster 22 after a big carry from James McNabney, and build some pressure before winning a penalty. Aidan Morgan kicks to the corner.

From the lineout, Ulster go close but Munster hold them out with a big defensive effort, before conceding another penalty. Ulster pummel at the line again and win another penalty for offside. Rob Herring drives at the line before Tom O’Toole finally gets Ulster over, with John Cooney adding the conversion. Good start for the home side.