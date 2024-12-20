Advertisement
Ulster’s Alan O’Connor with Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue at the coin toss. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Ulster v Munster, URC

Follow all the action as it happens in Belfast.
8 mins ago TRY ULSTER! (O’Toole)
6.56pm, 20 Dec 2024
11

8 mins ago 7:45PM

8mins: Ulster 7 Munster 0

Ulster get into the Munster 22 after a big carry from James McNabney, and build some pressure before winning a penalty. Aidan Morgan kicks to the corner. 

From the lineout, Ulster go close but Munster hold them out with a big defensive effort, before conceding another penalty. Ulster pummel at the line again and win another penalty for offside. Rob Herring drives at the line before Tom O’Toole finally gets Ulster over, with John Cooney adding the conversion. Good start for the home side.

8 mins ago 7:44PM

TRY ULSTER! (O’Toole)

16 mins ago 7:36PM

Kick-off!

We’re underway in Belfast.

52 mins ago 7:00PM

Here’s a reminder of how the two teams line up tonight:

Ulster

  • 15. Michael Lowry
  • 14. Werner Kok
  • 13. Jude Postlethwaite
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Zac Ward
  • 10. Aidan Morgan
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Andrew Warwick
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Alan O’Connor (capt)
  • 5. Kieran Treadwell
  • 6. James McNabney
  • 7. Marcus Rea
  • 8. David McCann

Replacements:

  • 16. John Andrew
  • 17. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 18. Scott Wilson
  • 19. Harry Sheridan
  • 20. Matty Rea
  • 21. Dave Shanahan
  • 22. Jack Murphy
  • 23. Rory Telfer

Munster

  • 15. Mike Haley
  • 14. Calvin Nash
  • 13. Tom Farrell
  • 12. Alex Nankivell
  • 11. Shane Daly
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Paddy Patterson
  • 1. John Ryan
  • 2. Niall Scannell
  • 3. Stephen Archer
  • 4. Tom Ahern
  • 5. Fineen Wycherley
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Eoghan Clarke
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Oli Jager
  • 19. Evan O’Connell
  • 20. Alex Kendellen
  • 21. Ethan Coughlan
  • 22. Rory Scannell
  • 23. Brian Gleeson
54 mins ago 6:58PM

Evening, and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s URC interpro clash in Belfast, where Munster are in town to take on Richie Murphy’s Ulster.

Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens. Kick-off is at 7.35pm, and as always, we’ll start by getting your score predictions in the comment section.

Author
