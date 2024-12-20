LIVE: Ulster v Munster, URC

Ulster get into the Munster 22 after a big carry from James McNabney, and build some pressure before winning a penalty. Aidan Morgan kicks to the corner.
From the lineout, Ulster go close but Munster hold them out with a big defensive effort, before conceding another penalty. Ulster pummel at the line again and win another penalty for offside. Rob Herring drives at the line before Tom O’Toole finally gets Ulster over, with John Cooney adding the conversion. Good start for the home side.
8mins: Ulster 7 Munster 0
TRY ULSTER! (O’Toole)
Kick-off!
We’re underway in Belfast.
Some pre-match reading here with Ulster’s Tom O’Toole:
“With Munster, it’s always physical and confrontational so they are going to try and go after you at every opportunity. It’s what we would expect from Munster no matter who’s playing for them.”
Here’s a reminder of how the two teams line up tonight:
Ulster
Replacements:
Munster
Replacements:
Evening, and welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s URC interpro clash in Belfast, where Munster are in town to take on Richie Murphy’s Ulster.
Ciarán Kennedy here to bring you all the action as it happens. Kick-off is at 7.35pm, and as always, we’ll start by getting your score predictions in the comment section.
