Ben Healy fit to start for Munster as Ulster load up on international experience

BEN HEALY WILL start at out-half for Munster against Ulster tomorrow evening after recovering from his shoulder injury.

Healy was on the receiving end of two late hits in Munster’s Champions Cup victory over Harlequins, which ruled him out of the trip to Clermont, but is passed fit for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 interpro at Kingspan Stadium [5.15pm, eir Sport, Premier Sport].

Head coach Johann van Graan names a much-changed side from the victory in France, with fullback Shane Daly the only player to retain his starting position, while Niall Scannell and Liam Coombes both make their first appearances of the season.

Another boosts sees the return of Dave Kilcoyne to the bench for the first time since August following successful surgery on an ankle injury.

For his part, Dan McFarland has made 10 changes to the Ulster side which beat Connacht last weekend.

There’s an injection of international experience as John Cooney and Billy Burns return to the half-backs while Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore also return to the starting XV.

Academy prospects Callum Reid and Nathan Doak are both in line to make the senior debuts if called upon from the bench.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Sam Carter (c)

6. Matty Rea

7. David McCann

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Callum Reid

18. Tom O’Toole

19. David O’Connor

20. Marcell Coetzee

21. Nathan Doak

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ben Moxham

Munster

15. Shane Daly

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Liam Coombes

10. Ben Healy

9. Craig Casey

1. Liam O’Connor

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Billy Holland (c)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Thomas Ahern

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Jack Crowley

23. Darren Sweetnam

– Updated 12.47: An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to the result of Munster’s Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne; Munster won the game 39-31.

