BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

Ulster Rugby suspend training after two players test positive for Covid-19

A further five players and one staff member have been identified as close contacts.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,355 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5226892
Ulster Rugby has confirmed two positive Covid cases.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ulster Rugby has confirmed two positive Covid cases.
Ulster Rugby has confirmed two positive Covid cases.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that one senior player and one academy player have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR testing in the province yesterday.

Ulster say that both players are currently asymptomatic and are now self-isolating.

A further five players and one staff member have been identified as close contacts and are also self-isolating. 

All senior and academy training in Ulster has been suspended until further notice.

The northern province are due to face the Ospreys in Wales in the Guinness Pro14 this Saturday.

Ulster will carry out further PCR testing on their players and staff tomorrow.

The two positive cases in Ulster follow confirmation from Munster yesterday that one of their senior players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ulster say they have informed the Public Health Agency of their two positive cases and its contact tracing process has started.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately,” said Ulster Rugby medical director, Michael Webb

“We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved.”

This is not the first time that Ulster Rugby has been struck by Covid-19.

In August, eight academy players tested positive for the virus. 

Munster’s case this week was the third time the sourthern province had reported positive Covid-19 test results.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie