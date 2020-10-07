Ulster Rugby suspend training after two players test positive for Covid-19

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that one senior player and one academy player have tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR testing in the province yesterday.

Ulster say that both players are currently asymptomatic and are now self-isolating.

A further five players and one staff member have been identified as close contacts and are also self-isolating.

All senior and academy training in Ulster has been suspended until further notice.

The northern province are due to face the Ospreys in Wales in the Guinness Pro14 this Saturday.

Ulster will carry out further PCR testing on their players and staff tomorrow.

The two positive cases in Ulster follow confirmation from Munster yesterday that one of their senior players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ulster say they have informed the Public Health Agency of their two positive cases and its contact tracing process has started.

“Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately,” said Ulster Rugby medical director, Michael Webb

“We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved.”

This is not the first time that Ulster Rugby has been struck by Covid-19.

In August, eight academy players tested positive for the virus.

Munster’s case this week was the third time the sourthern province had reported positive Covid-19 test results.