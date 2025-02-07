Advertisement
More Stories
Stewart Moore scores a try despite the efforts of Heremaia Murray and Hunter Paisami. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeRugby

11 tries in entertaining friendly as Les Kiss downs Ulster on Ravenhill return

Queensland Reds ran out 38-31 winners.
10.03pm, 7 Feb 2025

Ulster 31

Queensland Reds 38

IT WAS AN entertaining friendly between two sides prepared to go full-tilt in terms of positive plays – in total 11 tries were scored – but, in the end, former Ulster coach Les Kiss marked his return to Ravenhill with a six-try victory.

For Ulster, this was about game-time after their Zebre calamity and importantly James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey were all back from their various injuries – Hume having been out since last April – and appeared to come through well.

It took seven minutes for the Reds’ strong selection to get going and after they put a penalty to the corner, they easily mauled over with hooker Matt Faessler scoring though Harry McLaughlin-Phillips missed the conversion.

Ulster struck back on 19 minutes when Stockdale, playing for the first time since November, scored in the left corner off Aidan Morgan’s skip pass with the Kiwi 10 then adding a conversion to nudge the province ahead.

Five minutes later, the visitors were back in front when number eight and Wallaby skipper Harry Wilson dotted down from close range after initially winning a lineout with McLauglin-Phillips converting to make it 12-7.

filipo-daugunu-and-conor-mckee Filipo Daugunu and Conor McKee. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Two minutes later and off a scrum, Conor McKee wrapped around the returning Stuart McCloskey, with James Hume, back for the first time since last April, on a dummy run, and made the line with Morgan’s conversion putting Ulster back in front.

It didn’t last though and with four minutes before the break Wilson charged through to put Tate McDermott in the clear and from his touchdown McLaughlin-Phillips added the conversion and the Reds led 19-14 at half-time.

Ulster tied it up again after five minutes when Hume marked his return by smashing his way through in the left corner though Morgan was unable to convert from the touchline.
Ulster replacement Michael Lowry sprinted away for a score which came from a Queensland error early in the new half but then the Reds scored two converted tries both from winger Tim Ryan with Tom Lynagh converting both.

les-kiss Les Kiss before the game. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Now leading 33-24, Heremaia Murray crossed for the Reds’ sixth touchdown taking their lead to 38-24 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Ulster did come back though when Stewart Moore used his strength to fend off a tacker and reach the line and his effort was converted by fellow sub James Humphreys.

Though Ulster finished the stronger, they were unable to get over the line as the Reds held firm.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie