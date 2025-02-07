11 tries in entertaining friendly as Les Kiss downs Ulster on Ravenhill return

Ulster 31

Queensland Reds 38

IT WAS AN entertaining friendly between two sides prepared to go full-tilt in terms of positive plays – in total 11 tries were scored – but, in the end, former Ulster coach Les Kiss marked his return to Ravenhill with a six-try victory.

For Ulster, this was about game-time after their Zebre calamity and importantly James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey were all back from their various injuries – Hume having been out since last April – and appeared to come through well.

It took seven minutes for the Reds’ strong selection to get going and after they put a penalty to the corner, they easily mauled over with hooker Matt Faessler scoring though Harry McLaughlin-Phillips missed the conversion.

Ulster struck back on 19 minutes when Stockdale, playing for the first time since November, scored in the left corner off Aidan Morgan’s skip pass with the Kiwi 10 then adding a conversion to nudge the province ahead.

Five minutes later, the visitors were back in front when number eight and Wallaby skipper Harry Wilson dotted down from close range after initially winning a lineout with McLauglin-Phillips converting to make it 12-7.

Two minutes later and off a scrum, Conor McKee wrapped around the returning Stuart McCloskey, with James Hume, back for the first time since last April, on a dummy run, and made the line with Morgan’s conversion putting Ulster back in front.

It didn’t last though and with four minutes before the break Wilson charged through to put Tate McDermott in the clear and from his touchdown McLaughlin-Phillips added the conversion and the Reds led 19-14 at half-time.

Ulster tied it up again after five minutes when Hume marked his return by smashing his way through in the left corner though Morgan was unable to convert from the touchline.

Ulster replacement Michael Lowry sprinted away for a score which came from a Queensland error early in the new half but then the Reds scored two converted tries both from winger Tim Ryan with Tom Lynagh converting both.

Now leading 33-24, Heremaia Murray crossed for the Reds’ sixth touchdown taking their lead to 38-24 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Ulster did come back though when Stewart Moore used his strength to fend off a tacker and reach the line and his effort was converted by fellow sub James Humphreys.

Though Ulster finished the stronger, they were unable to get over the line as the Reds held firm.