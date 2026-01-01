'There are a lot of boys that really deserve national call-ups' - Ulster's Werner Kok

HAVING HIT ON a phenomenally good strike rate recently, winger Werner Kok’s approach to his rich vein of form is that seven tries in four games is merely part of the job description.

“It’s the guys (playing) inside that really do the job for us, and we just have to go and finish,” said the South African.

“It’s going well, but you can see with Zac Ward and Rob Baloucoune, they’re scoring tries (too), so we’re all racing for a spot on the team.”

Indeed, Ward and the injured Baloucoune have managed five tries each for Ulster which is an indication of the province’s commitment to moving the ball wide under Mark Sexton’s attacking plan.

“If Ulster wingers are scoring tries, then it’s good for Ulster,” Kok insisted.

The soon to be 33-year-old former Sharks player is out of contract at the end of this season, having joined the province in summer 2024, though his current form would suggest that Kok has plenty still to offer either at Ulster or elsewhere.

“It’s no secret that I love Belfast and Ulster, (so far) it’s been an amazing year and a half, but I think with that question (a new deal), I have to give the respect to Rory (Best) and the coaching staff to make that decision, and answer that question,” Kok said.

This evening is the last of Ulster’s trio of festive interprovincials before returning to the European Challenge Cup, so Kok and his teammates are determined to sign off from URC action with back-to-back victories over their Irish rivals after winning at Connacht last weekend.

“I know what these interpros mean for the guys,” said Kok who also wants to assist in getting fellow squad members attention from Andy Farrell.

“So, if I can do as much as I can to make the Ulster boys look as good as possible and try and get more guys into the national team then great, because I think there are a lot of boys that really deserve national call-ups.”

If any additional motivation for Ulster were needed, the home players will be running out at a sold-out Affidea Stadium, a rare thing these days.

“Being at home is phenomenal,” said Kok, especially after three games on the road, “and there were a few guys asking for tickets, and I was like, ‘there aren’t tickets as it’s going to be a sell-out’, so we’re really looking forward to getting out there.”