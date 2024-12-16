Advertisement
Iain Henderson. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeTreatment Table

Henderson and Izuchukwu among Ulster players to pick up knocks against Bordeaux-Bègles

Six frontline players were injured and will be monitored ahead of Munster clash.
5.07pm, 16 Dec 2024

ULSTER’S DEFEAT TO Bordeaux-Bègles on Saturday was a costly one with regards to more than just Champions Cup points dropped.

A number of front-line players picked injuries during their 19-40 loss at Kingspan Ravenhill.   

Iain Henderson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Werner Kok, Nathan Doak and Aidan Morgan all suffered injuries that will be monitored through training this week, according to the province, as they ascertain the players’ fitness to play in Friday’s URC fixture against Munster.

There are also ongoing doubts around the availability of Ben Carson and Stewart Moore, who were both injured in the Champions Cup Round 1 game against Toulouse.

In better news for the northern province, scrum half John Cooney has resumed full team training and is available for selection.

