Augustus and Izuchukwu in contention for Ulster comebacks, while Ireland internationals return

JUARNO AUGUSTUS AND Cormac Izuchukwu have returned to Ulster team training following recent injuries.

Augustus (arm) and Izuchukwu (foot) will have their fitness assessed through the week ahead of this Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Round 6 fixture against Benetton at Affidea Stadium.

Ireland international players, Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney have all returned from camp and are available for selection.

Ben Carson sustained a hamstring injury playing for Ulster ‘A’ in their victory over Connacht Eagles last Friday.

Michael Lowry is also unavailable after sustaining an ankle injury playing for Ireland XV in their recent victory over Spain.

Both join the following players who are currently unavailable for selection:

Stuart McCloskey (groin), Lorcan McLoughlin (elbow), Sean Reffell (shoulder), Ben Moxham (knee), Ethan McIlroy (knee), Eric O’Sullivan (hamstring), James McNabney (knee).