This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Ulster senior football championship?

The action begins on Sunday as Tyrone face Derry.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 9 May 2019, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,216 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599416
Michael Murphy lifts the trophy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Michael Murphy lifts the trophy.
Michael Murphy lifts the trophy.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE ULSTER SFC is predictably competitive this year with a number of sides capable of securing provincial glory.

Tyrone head in as favourites after a strong finish to the league campaign, allied to last year’s run to the All-Ireland final.

Mickey Harte’s side face serious competition from holders Donegal, who sealed Division 2 glory last month, and All-Ireland semi-finalists, Monaghan.

Any one of the rest could make a run to the provincial final, with particular attention on Armagh who’ve failed to win a game in Ulster under Kieran McGeeney.

download

The action begins on Sunday as Tyrone face Derry.

Who do you think will seal Ulster glory? 


Poll Results:

Tyrone&nbsp; (351)
Donegal (206)
Monaghan (157)
Cavan (29)
Antrim (18)
Armagh (13)
Fermanagh (13)
Derry (6)
Down (4)









Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie