Poll: Who do you think will win this year’s Ulster senior football championship?

THE ULSTER SFC is predictably competitive this year with a number of sides capable of securing provincial glory.

Tyrone head in as favourites after a strong finish to the league campaign, allied to last year’s run to the All-Ireland final.

Mickey Harte’s side face serious competition from holders Donegal, who sealed Division 2 glory last month, and All-Ireland semi-finalists, Monaghan.

Any one of the rest could make a run to the provincial final, with particular attention on Armagh who’ve failed to win a game in Ulster under Kieran McGeeney.

The action begins on Sunday as Tyrone face Derry.

Who do you think will seal Ulster glory?

