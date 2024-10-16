Advertisement
Ulster and Ireland hooker Rob Herring. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ulster

Herring 'week-to-week' and Tom Stewart ruled out for Ireland's November window

Ireland’s options at hooker are limited by further injuries to Leinster duo Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher.
6.06am, 16 Oct 2024
WHILE ULSTER HAVE fresh injury issues for Friday’s home clash with the Ospreys following their bruising victory over Connacht, there is still no sign of hooker Rob Herring which is also a worry for Andy Farrell ahead of Ireland’s November Tests.

With Rónan Kelleher in a race against time to be fit for the opening international against the All Blacks on 8 November following ankle surgery, and Dan Sheehan already out, Farrell could do with Herring being available but the 34-year-old has yet to feature for the northern province this season after picking up a calf problem.

“Rob is week-to-week,” said Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper.

“The progress for him has been pretty frustrating and slow and it won’t be this week for him, certainly.

“It would be a long shot (for next week against Cardiff).

“There are weeks where he makes good progress and there are other weeks where he plateaus,” added Soper.

Ulster have also been badly hit at hooker by the absence of Tom Stewart whose ankle injury looks to have ruled the twice-capped Ireland international out of November.

“Tom’s December, Christmastime,” Soper said.

Seemingly missing for Friday night against the Ospreys will be Iain Henderson following a concussion he picked up early on against Connacht — the Ulster skipper is undergoing the return-to-play protocols but it appears unlikely he will play — and centre Stewart Moore who ended up suffering a sterno-clavicular joint injury.

There are also doubts over centre Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder) and back-three player Ethan McIlroy who finished Saturday’s interpro with an ankle problem.

Also on the injured list for Richie Murphy are centre Stuart McCloskey (knee and ankle) and prop Eric O’Sullivan (shoulder), though both might yet play depending on how they go in training.

Rob Baloucoune (hamstring) and James Hume (knee) remain on the long-term absentee list.

On a more upbeat note, returning Emerging Ireland tourists Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, Scott Wilson and Zac Ward will all be available for Murphy and likely be involved as the northern province bid to back up last weekend’s bonus-point result over Connacht.

“They’ve come back with a real confidence,” said Soper of the Emerging Ireland contingent which included early returnee Postlethwaite and Academy player Jack Murphy.

“They’ve enjoyed their time away and the experience and they’re all champing at the bit to get back into our side and get started again,” said Soper.

Michael Sadlier
