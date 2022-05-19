Ulster injury boost as McCloskey returns for crucial Sharks clash

ULSTER HAVE RECEIVED a significant injury boost ahead of their crucial URC clash with the Sharks tomorrow night (KO 7.35pm, TG4).

Stuart McCloskey has recovered from the groin problem which he suffered in the win over Edinburgh last month to take his place at centre alongside James Hume.

Dan McFarland’s side could secure a home quarter-final with a victory at the Kingspan Stadium and the return of McCloskey will be a shot in the arm.

Ulster are just one point behind third-place Sharks and could leapfrog them with a win.

Iain Henderson will lead from the second row and is partnered by Alan O’Connor, Ireland international Rob Herring is hooker, while Marcus Rea is picked at blindside flanker with Nick Timoney given the nod at openside. Duane Vermeulen completes the pack in the number eight jersey.

Scrum-half John Cooney will be just one cap away from 100 Ulster appearances on Friday after Ulster named him to partner Billy Burns in the halfbacks.

Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, and Ethan McIlroy make up the back three.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have confirmed that Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am comes straight back into their starting XV after his recent return from a short-term stint playing in Japan.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Matty Rea

21. Nathan Doak

22. Stewart Moore

23. Rob Lyttle

Sharks:

15. Aphelele Fassi

14. Werner Kok

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Marius Louw

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Curwin Bosch

9. Jaden Hendrikse

1. Ox Nche

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Thomas du Toit (captain)

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Reniel Hugo

6. Siya Kolisi

7. Henco Venter

8. Phepsi Buthelezi

Replacements:

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Ntuthuko Mchunu

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Hyron Andrews

20. Jeandre Labuschagne

21. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

22. Grant Williams

23. Boeta Chamberlain

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU).