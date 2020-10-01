BE PART OF THE TEAM

Stockdale at 15, Coetzee returns and debuts to be made as Ulster name XV for Benetton opener

Meanwhile, John Cooney gets the nod at scrum-half ahead of Alby Matthewson.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 1:09 PM
Jacob Stockdale starts at fulback once again.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND STAR JACOB Stockdale starts at full-back and John Cooney gets the nod ahead of Alby Mathewson, as Ulster name their team for their Pro14 opener against Benetton tomorrow night [KO 8.15pm].

Marcell Coetzee returns from injury to take the number eight jersey for the Kingspan Stadium clash, while up-and-coming centre Stewart Moore makes his debut and Iain Henderson captains Dan McFarland’s perhaps experimental side.

Ireland wing Stockdale — who has history in the number 15 shirt and will line out there once again with Will Addison missing through injury — is joined by Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy in the back three, while Moore and James Hume form the midfield partnership. Michael Lowry lines out at 10, with Cooney at scrum-half.

Jack McGrath, Marty Moore and Rob Herring make up a strong front row, with Sam Carter due to start alongside skipper Henderson. Then Coetzee makes his return, with Matthew Rea and Sean Reaidy also included in the XV.

Academy Player of the Year David McCann could also make his senior Ulster debut if called upon from the bench, while prop Gareth Milasinovich is eyeing up a first cap too after struggling with a knee injury.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Michael Lowry
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Sam Carter
5. Iain Henderson – captain
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. David O’Connor
20. David McCann
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Bill Johnston
23. Louis Ludik.

Benetton 

