Bradley McNamara earns first start as Ulster make 10 changes to face Cheetahs

Richie Murphy has changed his front and back rows entirely for Sunday’s trip to the Netherlands.
1.05pm, 9 Jan 2026

RICHIE MURPHY HAS made 10 changes to his Ulster side that beat Munster last weekend ahead of Sunday’s Challenge Cup Round 3 meeting with the Cheetahs at Amsterdam’s NCRA Stadium.

Fullback Bradley McNamara, who made his senior debut off the bench against Cardiff on the second weekend of the URC, starts at fullback for the visitors for the first time.

McNamara joins a relatively established backline, however, with Zac Ward, Jude Postlethwaite, James Hume and Werner Kok named outside a half-back pairing of Nathan Doak and Jake Flannery.

Ulster have swapped their starting front row entirely, with Sam Crean starting at loosehead alongside hooker and captain, Rob Herring, while Scott Wilson gets the nod at tighthead.

Harry Sheridan and Joe Hopes start in the engine room, while head coach Murphy has also named a fresh back row in the shape of Dave McCann, Sean Refell and Lorcan McLoughlin.

Cheetahs

15. James Verity-Amm, 14. Munier Hartzenberg, 13. De-an Ackermann, 12. Zander du Plessis, 11. Prince Nkabinde, 10. Jaco van der Walt, 9. Marco Jansen van Vuren, 1. Matome Manyama, 2. Louis van der Westhuizen (c), 3. Aranos Coetzee, 4. Carl Wegner, 5. Curtly Thomas, 6. Daniel Maartens, 7. Sisonke Vumazonke, 8. Gideon van der Merwe
Replacements:

16. Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17. Cameron Dawson, 18. Francisco dos Reis, 19. Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20. Arno van der Merwe, 21. Neels Volschenk, 22. Rewan Kruger, 23. Michael Annies

Ulster

15. Bradley McNamara, 14. Werner Kok, 13. James Hume, 12. Jude Postlethwaite, 11. Zac Ward, 10. Jake Flannery, 9. Nathan Doak, 1. Sam Crean, 2. Rob Herring (c), 3. Scott Wilson, 4. Harry Sheridan, 5. Joe Hopes, 6. Dave McCann, 7. Sean Reffell, 8. Lorcan McLoughlin
Replacements:

16. James McCormick, 17. Eric O’Sullivan, 18. Bryan O’Connor, 19. Matt Dalton, 20. Marcus Rea, 21. Dave Shanahan, 22. James Humphreys, 23. Ben Carson

Referee: Kevin Bralley (France)

