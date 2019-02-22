Cave edges closer to caps record as Ulster name new half-back partnership for Zebre

Dungannon's Peter Nelson, 26, will start at out-half for the northern province.

DAN MCFARLAND HAS named a new half-back pairing in his Ulster side to face Zebre at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (7:35pm).

Dave Shanahan will line out at scrum-half and Peter Nelson will take the reins at 10, while flying youngster Robert Baloucoune has returned from injury and will take his place on the right wing.

Centre Darren Cave, meanwhile, will overtake Roger Wilson as Ulster’s second-most capped player in the province’s history when he makes his 222nd appearance. The 31-year-old will be partnered by the in-form Stuart McCloskey in midfield, and will move to within just seven Ulster appearances of Andrew Trimble’s record.

Darren Cave leads the Ulster team off the pitch after victory over the Ospreys. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

In the forwards, Kieran Treadwell comes in to link with skipper Alan O’Connor at lock, while Sean Reidy starts at seven in a back row which also includes Clive Ross and Nick Timoney.

The front row is unchanged from last weekend’s 8-0 win over the Ospreys in Bridgend.

Ulster (v Zebre)

Louis Ludik

Robert Baloucoune

Darren Cave

Stuart McCloskey

Rob Lyttle

Peter Nelson

Dave Shanahan

Eric O’Sullivan

Rob Herring

Marty Moore

Alan O’Connor (captain)

Kieran Treadwell

Clive Ross

Sean Reidy

Nick Timoney

Replacements:

John Andrew

Andrew Warwick

Ross Kane

Ian Nagle

Greg Jones

Jonny Stewart

Johny McPhillips

James Hume

