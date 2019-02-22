This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cave edges closer to caps record as Ulster name new half-back partnership for Zebre

Dave Shanahan and Peter Nelson will line out at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

By Gavan Casey Friday 22 Feb 2019, 12:43 PM
46 minutes ago 1,613 Views 5 Comments
Dungannon's Peter Nelson, 26, will start at out-half for the northern province.
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO
Image: Elena Barbini/INPHO

DAN MCFARLAND HAS named a new half-back pairing in his Ulster side to face Zebre at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (7:35pm).

Dave Shanahan will line out at scrum-half and Peter Nelson will take the reins at 10, while flying youngster Robert Baloucoune has returned from injury and will take his place on the right wing.

Centre Darren Cave, meanwhile, will overtake Roger Wilson as Ulster’s second-most capped player in the province’s history when he makes his 222nd appearance. The 31-year-old will be partnered by the in-form Stuart McCloskey in midfield, and will move to within just seven Ulster appearances of Andrew Trimble’s record.

Darren Cave leads the Ulster team off the pitch after victory over the Ospreys. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

In the forwards, Kieran Treadwell comes in to link with skipper Alan O’Connor at lock, while Sean Reidy starts at seven in a back row which also includes Clive Ross and Nick Timoney.

The front row is unchanged from last weekend’s 8-0 win over the Ospreys in Bridgend.

Ulster (v Zebre)

Louis Ludik
Robert Baloucoune
Darren Cave
Stuart McCloskey
Rob Lyttle
Peter Nelson
Dave Shanahan

Eric O’Sullivan
Rob Herring
Marty Moore
Alan O’Connor (captain)
Kieran Treadwell
Clive Ross
Sean Reidy
Nick Timoney

Replacements:

John Andrew
Andrew Warwick
Ross Kane
Ian Nagle
Greg Jones
Jonny Stewart
Johny McPhillips
James Hume

‘If this guy is clearly way better than everybody else in his peer group, then it makes sense’

