Ulster's new signing Johnston handed competitive debut for trip to Bloemfontain

ULSTER HAVE MADE one change to their team for Saturday’s Pro14 Round 2 meeting with the Toyota Cheetahs (5.15pm Irish time).
Having opened the season with a bonus-point home victory over Ospreys last Friday, Dan McFarland’s side head to Bloemfontain.
The sole switch in personnel sees recent signing Bill Johnston replace Billy Burns to make his competitive debut at fly-half, where he will partner John Cooney.
22-year-old Johnston joined the province from Munster back in May in a bid to ignite his career after limited opportunities at Thomond Park.
Greg Jones retains his spot, having come in to the starting line-up for the Ospreys win after Jordi Murphy’s late withdrawal due to an Ireland call-up.
Murphy lasted just 26 minutes of yesterday’s World Cup win over Russia, however, before being forced off with a rib injury.
Ulster:
15. Matt Faddes
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. James Hume
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Bill Johnston
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Greg Jones
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Clive Ross
21. David Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. Louis Ludik
COMMENTS (1)