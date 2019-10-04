Ulster's new signing Johnston handed competitive debut for trip to Bloemfontain

ULSTER HAVE MADE one change to their team for Saturday’s Pro14 Round 2 meeting with the Toyota Cheetahs (5.15pm Irish time).

Having opened the season with a bonus-point home victory over Ospreys last Friday, Dan McFarland’s side head to Bloemfontain.

The sole switch in personnel sees recent signing Bill Johnston replace Billy Burns to make his competitive debut at fly-half, where he will partner John Cooney.

22-year-old Johnston joined the province from Munster back in May in a bid to ignite his career after limited opportunities at Thomond Park.

Greg Jones retains his spot, having come in to the starting line-up for the Ospreys win after Jordi Murphy’s late withdrawal due to an Ireland call-up.

Murphy lasted just 26 minutes of yesterday’s World Cup win over Russia, however, before being forced off with a rib injury.

Ulster:

15. Matt Faddes

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. James Hume

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Bill Johnston

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Sam Carter

6. Matthew Rea

7. Sean Reidy

8. Greg Jones

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Clive Ross

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Louis Ludik