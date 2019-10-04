This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster's new signing Johnston handed competitive debut for trip to Bloemfontain

Dan McFarland’s side take on the Toyota Cheetahs in the Pro14 tomorrow.

By Ben Blake Friday 4 Oct 2019, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,383 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4837195
Bill Johnston starts for Ulster tomorrow.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bill Johnston starts for Ulster tomorrow.
Bill Johnston starts for Ulster tomorrow.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ULSTER HAVE MADE one change to their team for Saturday’s Pro14 Round 2 meeting with the Toyota Cheetahs (5.15pm Irish time). 

Having opened the season with a bonus-point home victory over Ospreys last Friday, Dan McFarland’s side head to Bloemfontain.   

The sole switch in personnel sees recent signing Bill Johnston replace Billy Burns to make his competitive debut at fly-half, where he will partner John Cooney.  

22-year-old Johnston joined the province from Munster back in May in a bid to ignite his career after limited opportunities at Thomond Park. 

Greg Jones retains his spot, having come in to the starting line-up for the Ospreys win after Jordi Murphy’s late withdrawal due to an Ireland call-up. 

Murphy lasted just 26 minutes of yesterday’s World Cup win over Russia, however, before being forced off with a rib injury.

Ulster:

15. Matt Faddes
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Luke Marshall
12. James Hume
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Bill Johnston 
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Sean Reidy
8. Greg Jones

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Clive Ross
21. David Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. Louis Ludik

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie