Kingspan Stadium will host the clash of Ulster and Connacht this evening. Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ulster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship

Pete Wilkins’ outfit are in Belfast hoping to continue their winning start in the competition.
7.06pm, 12 Oct 2024
1.2k
6

13 mins ago 7:31PM

With half an hour to go to kick-off, let us know how you see this one going


Poll Results:

Connacht win (32)
Ulster win (11)
Draw (1)

19 mins ago 7:25PM

And here’s the Connacht selection:

15. Santiago Cordero
14. Mack Hansen
13. Piers O’Conor
12. Bundee Aki
11. Shayne Bolton
10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe Joyce
5. Josh Murphy
6. Cian Prendergast (Captain)
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Temi Lasisi
19. Oisín Dowling
20. David O’Connor
21. Caolin Blade
22. Cathal Forde
23. Conor Oliver

20 mins ago 7:24PM

Here’s the Ulster team:

15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Werner Kok
13. Stewart Moore
12. Jude Postlethwaite
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Aidan Morgan
9. John Cooney 

1. Andrew Warwick
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (Captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. David McCann
7. Sean Reffell
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. James McCormick
17. Callum Reid
18. Corrie Barrett
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Marcus Rea
21. Nathan Doak
22. Ben Carson
23. Mike Lowry

31 mins ago 7:12PM

Hello,

And welcome along to our coverage of the second URC interpro battle taking place this evening. For those of you who have been with us during the Leinster-Munster showdown, welcome back and thanks for staying with us.

And to the newcomers who are here for the updates of the Ulster v Connacht game, we hope you enjoy what’s on the way at Kingspan Stadium. The visitors are hoping to keep their good start in the competition on the road this evening, while Ulster head coach Richie Murphy will be coming up against his son, Ben.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 8pm kick-off.

Author
Sinead Farrell
