LIVE: Ulster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship

Hello,

And welcome along to our coverage of the second URC interpro battle taking place this evening. For those of you who have been with us during the Leinster-Munster showdown, welcome back and thanks for staying with us.

And to the newcomers who are here for the updates of the Ulster v Connacht game, we hope you enjoy what’s on the way at Kingspan Stadium. The visitors are hoping to keep their good start in the competition on the road this evening, while Ulster head coach Richie Murphy will be coming up against his son, Ben.

We’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge closer to the 8pm kick-off.