James Crombie/INPHO Stockdale: fit to start following his recent leg injury.
# Team news
Stockdale returns for Ulster, Munster change six for New Year's Day interpro
The sides meet at Kingspan Stadium on Sunday evening.
12 minutes ago

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS shaken off his latest injury setback to return to the Ulster starting XV for their New Year’s Day interpro against Munster.

The Ireland winger has sat out Ulster’s last two games with a leg injury he picked up in the Heineken Champions Cup against Sale, but is named on the left wing for Sunday’s URC clash at Kingspan Stadium [5.15pm, TG4].

James Hume, Rob Baloucoune, and Billy Burns also return to Dan McFarland’s strengthened backline, while Sean Reffell is given the nod at openside flanker.

Meanwhile, Munster head coach Graham Rowntree makes six changes to the side which narrowly lost to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day, including a first URC start for Kiran McDonald in the second row.

Malakai Fekitoa makes his first appearance since the victory over South Africa A as he comes into the backs along with Mike Haley and Paddy Patterson, while Roman Salanoa and Alex Kendellen get the nod in the pack.

Ulster

15. Stewart Moore
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Rory Sutherland
2. Tom Stewart
3. Marty Moore
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Iain Henderson (capt)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reffell
8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Shane Daly
13. Antoine Frisch
12. Malakai Fekitoa
11. Keith Earls
10. Jack Crowley
9. Paddy Patterson

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Roman Salanoa
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Kiran McDonald
6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Cian Hurley, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.

