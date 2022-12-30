Stockdale returns for Ulster, Munster change six for New Year's Day interpro

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS shaken off his latest injury setback to return to the Ulster starting XV for their New Year’s Day interpro against Munster.

The Ireland winger has sat out Ulster’s last two games with a leg injury he picked up in the Heineken Champions Cup against Sale, but is named on the left wing for Sunday’s URC clash at Kingspan Stadium [5.15pm, TG4].

James Hume, Rob Baloucoune, and Billy Burns also return to Dan McFarland’s strengthened backline, while Sean Reffell is given the nod at openside flanker.

Meanwhile, Munster head coach Graham Rowntree makes six changes to the side which narrowly lost to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day, including a first URC start for Kiran McDonald in the second row.

Malakai Fekitoa makes his first appearance since the victory over South Africa A as he comes into the backs along with Mike Haley and Paddy Patterson, while Roman Salanoa and Alex Kendellen get the nod in the pack.

Ulster

15. Stewart Moore

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Tom Stewart

3. Marty Moore

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (capt)

6. Greg Jones

7. Sean Reffell

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Jordi Murphy, Nathan Doak, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Malakai Fekitoa

11. Keith Earls

10. Jack Crowley

9. Paddy Patterson

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Roman Salanoa

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Kiran McDonald

6. Jack O’Donoghue (capt)

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Cian Hurley, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Patrick Campbell.