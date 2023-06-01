Uncapped duo included in Ireland squad for Euro qualifiers

UNCAPPED DUO Liam Scales and Jack Taylor have been included in the Ireland squad to face Greece and Gibraltar in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Meanwhile as expected, Chiedozie Ogbene joins Seamus Coleman and Andrew Omobamidele on the list of players ruled out.

Ireland travel to face Greece on 16 June before hosting Gibraltar three days later.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Greece & Gibraltar

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Atlético Madrid), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Celtic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jamie McGrath (Wigan Athletic), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Mikey Johnston (Vitória de Guimarães, on loan from Celtic).

UEFA EURO 2024 – Fixtures

16/06 – Greece v Ireland, OPAP Arena, 7.45pm (9.45pm local time)

19/06 – Ireland v Gibraltar, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm