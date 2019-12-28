Under-strength Leicester move to within 10 points of Liverpool

A MUCH-CHANGED LEICESTER bounced back from a St Stephen’s Day thrashing by Liverpool to beat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday.

Leicester had taken just one point from their previous three games to realistically end an unlikely title challenge, but remain second best in the table behind runaway leaders Liverpool after ending a three-game winless run.

Brendan Rodgers made nine changes to the side outclassed by the European champions two days ago with Jamie Vardy among those missing due to the birth of his daughter.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray made the most of their chance for a rare Premier League start by scoring either side of half-time, although Gray also saw an early penalty saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

The Foxes move 10 points behind Liverpool having played two games more and stretch their lead over Manchester City in second to four points.

Pablo Fornals levelled for the Hammers just before half-time, but they remain just one point above the relegation zone after a seventh defeat in nine games.

