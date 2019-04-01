This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TG4's legendary GAA series Underdogs is coming back - are you the next big star?

By Emma Duffy Monday 1 Apr 2019, 12:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,090 Views 2 Comments
Underdogs launched Kieran Donaghy's career.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE MUCH-LOVED GAA series Underdogs is back, and the search for the next big stars begins once again.

Applications for the next edition of the legendary show are now open, with nationwide trials set to take place this month.

Underdogs returned to screens last year after a 10-year hiatus, and TG4 have announced that it’s making another comeback and they’re on the hunt for participants.

The show follows relatively unknown players, as they’re trained and managed by some of the biggest names in GAA in preparation to face one of the country’s top inter-county sides.

Kerry legend Kieran Donaghy and former Cork star Pearse O’Neill enjoyed major success after featuring in the series in 2004, both going on to win All-Ireland titles with their respective counties.

Just like before, players will be chosen by a panel of expert selectors who make up the management team. Last year, Paul Galvin, Ray Silke and Valerie Mulcahy were coaches but this time around, there will be a few fresh faces will be stepping up to the sideline.

Last year’s series finished with the Underdogs taking on Dublin at Parnell Park. 

Male players from the age of 18 up who have never played Gaelic football at a senior inter-county championship level are now invited to come forward.

“We are looking forward to a new series of the Underdogs which ties in with our extensive year round GAA coverage,” TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said.

“This series has always given the opportunity to club players to showcase their talent on a national stage which may result in them becoming future All-Ireland medallists as previous Underdogs have.”

TG4 and Adare Productions are now inviting applications for the new series of Underdogs. Players can apply online at www.tg4.ie/underdogs and nationwide trials will take place in April 2019

For further information, call Adare Productions on (01) 284 3877

