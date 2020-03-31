This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The future of our people is in our hands' - 16 iconic Irish sports stars send rallying call to the nation

A powerful video and a clear message from some household names.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 4:39 PM
26 minutes ago 2,373 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5062948

“EVERYONE KNOWS THAT the Irish are the best fans in the world.

“We travel the world supporting this great little country, with our flags green jerseys and banners. We do our country proud wherever we go. Now it’s time for us all to unite, and rise to the occasion…”

Sixteen iconic Irish sports stars have sent a rallying call to the nation amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, urging the public to #UniteByStayingApart.

Robbie Keane, Shane Lowry, Brian O’Driscoll, Seamus Coleman, Peter O’Mahony, Bernard Brogan, Padraig Harrington, Joe Canning, Annalise Murphy, Colm Cooper, Henry Shefflin, Katie Mullan, Paul McGrath, Katie McCabe, Paul O’Connell and Derval O’Rourke all appear in the powerful video, which is circulating on social media this afternoon. 

“We are facing into one of the biggest fights in our country’s history,” is one of the main messages within. “The future of our nation and our people is in our hands.”

Renowned Irish filmmaker Ross Whitaker — who directed and produced documentaries on Katie Taylor, Shane Lowry, Anthony Foley, and the recent The Boys in Green series was on hand to put the brilliant, and emotive, video together.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie