I hope to see you soon – Ruben Amorim invites Rory McIlroy to Old Trafford

RUBEN AMORIM HAS invited Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy to Old Trafford following his Masters triumph.

McIlroy said after completing the career grand slam at Augusta National that he would take his green jacket to the stadium “if it can inspire some better play” from United, a sentiment with which Red Devils boss Amorim seems to agree.

Advertisement

In a message on United’s official X account, Amorim said: “Hi Rory. Congratulations for the Masters and I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

Ruben 🤝 @McIlroyRory



An open invite to a lifelong Red and latest winner of @TheMasters 📩⛳️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 16, 2025

“It’s really important for us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

“So I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”

United, who lost 4-1 at Newcastle hours before McIlroy began his final round on Sunday, face Lyon in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Thursday but it is understood McIlroy will not be in attendance.

McIlroy previously paraded the Claret Jug at Old Trafford after winning the Open Championship in 2014.