Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Late Mata penalty settles Oslo friendly

A Manchester United side lacking sharpness escaped with a last-gasp 1-0 friendly win against Norwegian side Kristiansund on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 9:30 PM
40 minutes ago 2,567 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4746930

JUAN MATA’S STOPPAGE-time penalty gave a profligate Manchester United a controversial 1-0 friendly win over Norwegian outfit Kristiansund in Oslo on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lacked sharpness in their penultimate pre-season friendly and wasted a host of chances – Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford the prime culprits.

Scott McTominay hit the post in the first half, too, and a draw seemed on the cards until Mata went down in the penalty area in stoppage time.

The Spaniard stepped up to take the spot-kick and coolly converted, sparing Solskjaer’s blushes against a Kristiansund side who sit seventh in the ongoing Eliteserien.

Much of the pre-match build-up surrounded Noah Solskjaer, the 19-year-old son of the Manchester United boss who has occasionally featured for Kristiansund’s B team.

Solskjaer Jr. was a late substitute, while new Manchester United signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James started for the visitors.

The chances came thick and fast in a one-sided opening half but Kristiansund held firm with a mix of defiant defence, a goalkeeper in inspired form and the odd stroke of luck.

Defender Christoffer Aasbak produced two vital interventions in the space of four minutes, first producing a last-ditch challenge that deflected a Lingard effort over before he cleared a dangerous Luke Shaw cross that James was waiting to tap in at the far post.

Kristiansund keeeper Sean McDermott was called upon at regular intervals – saving sharply from a Rashford free-kick, denying the same player with his legs and producing a one-handed stop to keep out a Lingard strike.

Premier League Package Solskjaer handed starts to his two new signings this evening in Oslo. Source: Martin Rickett

United’s first half was summed up by McTominay’s 42nd-minute strike that he thrashed into the woodwork before watching it bounce away to safety.

Kristiansund should have taken a shock lead six minutes into the second half but Sondre Sorli missed the target with a free header from close range and the near-miss kicked Solskjaer’s men into action.

Rashford forced a one-handed save from Serigne Mor Mbaye, who replaced the excellent McDermott, while Solskjaer made 11 changes in a bid for the elusive first goal.

Mason Greenwood fired into the side netting and Fred then curled wide before the decisive moment, as Mata went down softly after Andreas Vaikla – the third goalkeeper to play in the match for Kristiansund – rushed off his line.

United have one more pre-season friendly remaining and will take on AC Milan on Saturday. A clash against Chelsea – now managed by former player Frank Lampard – will follow on the first weekend of the Premier League season.

Bailly Blow

Meanwhile, defender Eric Bailly will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after having knee surgery.

The 25-year-old centre-back suffered a knee injury against Tottenham during a pre-season friendly in China last week.

The initial signs were not good and now Bailly may not play again in 2019, having also battled knee problems during an injury-plagued 2018-19 season.

Solskjaer confirmed the news after tonight’s game, saying: “Eric has had an operation and will be out for four to five months.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back around Christmas time.”

