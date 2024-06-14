Croke Park named as potential venue if Leinster reach URC Final

CROKE PARK HAS been named as a potential venue to host the URC Final if Leinster reach the decider as the highest ranked side.
The semi-finals are down for decision this Saturday as defending champions Munster host Glasgow Warriors while Leinster travel to Pretoria to take on the Bulls.
A statement from the URC today reads that the team with the “highest ranking based on their final league position will host the game at their nominated venue.”
Croke Park has never held a URC final before but Leinster did play their Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton at the GAA Headquarters last month where Leo Cullen’s side prevailed.
If Munster reach the URC Final as the highest ranked team, Thomond Park will be the nominated venue to host the showpiece.
URC Rankings: (1) Munster; (2) Vodacom Bulls; (3) Leinster; (4) Glasgow Warriors
Munster Rugby – Thomond Park
Location: Limerick, Ireland
Capacity: 25,600
Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Location: Tshwane, South Africa
Capacity: 50,000
Leinster Rugby – Croke Park
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Capacity: 82,300
