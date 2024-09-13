URC: No discussions regarding merger with Premiership clubs for Anglo-Irish league

THE URC HAS denied being involved in discussions regarding the formation of a new Anglo-Irish league.

A report in The Telegraph on Thursday stated English clubs were in favour of pursuing a new Anglo-Irish league from 2026, which would include clubs from the Gallagher Premiership and United Rugby Championship.

The report came with the Premiership board currently undertaking a strategic review with the aim of boosting the value of future broadcasting deals.

The Telegraph claimed an Anglo-Welsh league was also considered, but the preference was to explore a merger with the URC’s Irish, Scottish and Welsh teams, a move which would see the league’s South African and Italian clubs cast aside.

However the URC have moved to make clear no such discussions have taken place.

“Contrary to media reports the BKT United Rugby Championship is not engaged in discussions regarding a British & Irish league,” a URC statement read.

“Since the introduction of the four South African teams in 2021, the league has enjoyed a sustained period of outstanding success achieving record audiences, attendances, social media growth and new levels of competitiveness.

“This is due in great part to the efforts of all 16 teams across Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales which has elevated the league to new heights.

“The BKT URC is committed to continuing this pace of growth ahead of the new season and far into the future.”