Here's the line-up for next week's United Rugby Championship quarter-finals

HOLDERS MUNSTER WILL host Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals, while Leinster will welcome Ulster to the Aviva Stadium for a knockout derby.
Munster topped the regular season table and secured top seeding as they battled past Ulster for a 29-24 win at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.
And at the Cardiff City Stadium, Ospreys’ dramatic 33-29 win against Cardiff saw them leapfrog the Lions to earn the eighth and final play-off place.
Next week’s other quarter-finals will see runners-up Bulls host Benetton in Pretoria while South Africa’s other remaining representatives, the Stormers, travel to Glasgow Warriors.
One quarter-final will be played on Friday 7 June while the other three will be played on Saturday 8 June.
Tournament organisers say they will confirm dates and times for the quarter-final fixtures as soon as possible.
United Rugby Championship quarter-finals
(1) Munster v Ospreys (8)
(2) Bulls v Benetton (7)
(3) Leinster v Ulster (6)
(4) Glasgow Warriors v Stormers (5)
– Home team named first
Semi-finals
Munster/Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors/Stormers
Bulls/Benetton v Leinster/Ulster
– Higher-ranked team has home advantage