Munster beat Ulster on Saturday evening to secure top seeding. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Last Eight

Here's the line-up for next week's United Rugby Championship quarter-finals

Munster will host Ospreys, while Leinster and Ulster meet for a knockout derby at the Aviva Stadium.
8.01pm, 1 Jun 2024
HOLDERS MUNSTER WILL host Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals, while Leinster will welcome Ulster to the Aviva Stadium for a knockout derby.

Munster topped the regular season table and secured top seeding as they battled past Ulster for a 29-24 win at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

And at the Cardiff City Stadium, Ospreys’ dramatic 33-29 win against Cardiff saw them leapfrog the Lions to earn the eighth and final play-off place.

Next week’s other quarter-finals will see runners-up Bulls host Benetton in Pretoria while South Africa’s other remaining representatives, the Stormers, travel to Glasgow Warriors.

One quarter-final will be played on Friday 7 June while the other three will be played on Saturday 8 June.

Tournament organisers say they will confirm dates and times for the quarter-final fixtures as soon as possible.

United Rugby Championship quarter-finals

(1) Munster v Ospreys (8)

(2) Bulls v Benetton (7)

(3) Leinster v Ulster (6)

(4) Glasgow Warriors v Stormers (5)

– Home team named first

Semi-finals

Munster/Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors/Stormers

Bulls/Benetton v Leinster/Ulster

– Higher-ranked team has home advantage

Niall Kelly
