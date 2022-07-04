Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
RTÉ pundit and Wexford legend hits back at 'tasteless comments from faceless cowards'

‘Enough is enough,’ Ursula Jacob wrote on social media this evening.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Jul 2022, 11:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,247 Views 1 Comment
Ursula Jacob on duty with Jackie Tyrell and Anthony Daly for Kilkenny-Clare on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RTÉ GAA PUNDIT and former Wexford camogie star Ursula Jacob has hit back at ‘keyboard warriors’ and ‘nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards’.

Jacob, a four-time All-Ireland winner with the Yellowbellies, appeared on RTÉ’s coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, from which Kilkenny and reigning champions Limerick emerged triumphant.

Jacob tweeted, ‘Enough is enough,’ tonight, alongside a screenshot of a post from a Facebook account and a three-page statement.

In full, it reads:

“Usually I never entertain and give keyboard warriors an ounce of time or thought but sometimes enough is enough and standing up for yourself is more important than constantly just putting up with nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards.

“Firstly, I am a proud female and proud Wexford woman, who just happens to have a Wexford accent too. Shock horror! I am and will always be forever proud of where I come from so I’m not going to start now or try changing my accent anytime soon.

“I’m well aware that being on a public platform you are always open to debate and discussion not everyone will always like you. I’ve also no problem with anyone disagreeing with any comments I make while working with RTE or on the Sunday Game, that’s part and parcel of the job.

“What I do have a problem with is an anonymous person/people setting up a page trying to create headlines out of nothing, facilitating nasty personal attacks and one again targeting another female pundit or presenter.

“Have we seriously not just moved on with the times at all or are we still stuck in the past?

“I have always and will be proud of what I have achieved as a player but also know that I can back myself working as a pundit who is knowledgeable in both hurling and camogie. I’m not into tokenism or making up numbers. I am there because I have a voice and can give an informed and educated opinion.

“Lucky for me I am a strong woman who has a brilliant support network who always have my back and are super proud of me but I would seriously encourage anyone who thinks about writing something nasty, tasteless or personal about anyone on a social media platform to think before you type.

“At least I am brave enough to stand by my opinion on national TV whereas some faceless coward has to hide behind a keyboard to try promote nothing but pure nastiness and bullying.

“But as my wise mother has always said to me ‘if they’re talking about you, they must be worried about you!’

“Lastly, I’d like to thank the overwhelming number of people who have continued to support me, their positivity will always outside the few narrow-minded individuals.” 

A huge out-pouring of support for Jacob followed, with former Galway manager Michéal Donoghue posting, ‘Well said Ursula,’ and Camogie President Hilda Breslin noting:

“In a few days this will be old news except it won’t, its constant undermining of females dressed up as banter!! Call it what it is – bullying. 257k people like this account on Facebook. Check before you like, click or comment, you are feeding the bullies #calloutbadbehaviour”

