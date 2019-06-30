This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three disallowed goals not responsible for shock Copa America exit, says Uruguay manager

Luis Suarez’s penalty shoot-out miss proved costly for the Celeste, who saw three goals ruled out during the 90 minutes.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 10:10 AM
42 minutes ago 1,129 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4703668
Uruguay manager, Oscar Tabarez.
Uruguay manager, Oscar Tabarez.

URUGUAY COACH OSCAR Tabarez offered no excuses after his side slumped out of the Copa America with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to Peru.

Luis Suarez’s miss with Uruguay’s opening spot-kick proved costly in Salvador, with Peru converting all of their penalties to book their place in the last four.

Edinson Cavani had been guilty of a dreadful miss in open play midway through the first half, while Diego Godin passed up a similar chance after the interval as the match ended goalless in normal time.

Uruguay also had three goals ruled out for offside, though Tabarez did not look to blame the officials, instead accepting his side failed to impose themselves on the match, despite Peru failing to register a single shot on target in normal time.

“The result caused us a great disappointment, but we must accept it,” Tabarez told a news conference.

“We came with the idea of winning, we tried to impose our game and could not. You have to know how to lose.

We failed in one aspect, the offsides. We committed seven offsides, three of them ended in a goal. 

“There is no excuse. I do not come here to justify anything. We could not win, we misjudged. The opponent came with a plan and it was not possible to win. 

Brazil Soccer Copa America Uruguay Peru Luis Suarez missed a penalty that sent him Uruguay crashing out of the Copa America. Source: Eraldo Peres

I see it from that point of view. There are no teams that always win and there are no teams that always lose. We are going to continue on this path, learning from this defeat to keep growing.”

Peru will face defending champions Chile on Wednesday, with Brazil and Argentina meeting in the other semi-final a day earlier.

